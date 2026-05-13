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HomeNewsGovernment Extends Tenure Of Praveen Sood As CBI Director For One More Year

Government Extends Tenure Of Praveen Sood As CBI Director For One More Year

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 May 2026 09:39 PM (IST)

IPS officer Praveen Sood will continue as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation after being granted a one-year extension in service.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
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