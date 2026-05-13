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Government Extends Tenure Of Praveen Sood As CBI Director For One More Year
IPS officer Praveen Sood will continue as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation after being granted a one-year extension in service.
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Government Extends Tenure Of Praveen Sood As CBI Director For One More Year
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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