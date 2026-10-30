Goa To Get Rs 5,000-Crore LPG Terminal: 8-9 Months' Reserve Planned After Hormuz Crisis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Goa signed MoU for state's first LPG import terminal.

Project ensures 8-9 months’ LPG reserve, prioritizes local needs.

Creates jobs, diversifies India's west coast energy imports.

The Government of Goa and energy trading and financial services group ANVI on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the state's first LPG import, storage and distribution facility at Mormugao Port. The proposed Goa LPG Security Terminal and Storage project entails an investment of around ₹5,000 crore (approximately USD 525 million) and will be developed in two phases.

The MoU was signed at the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026 in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The project will include a dedicated LPG berth at Mormugao Port, a storage terminal on land near the port, a buried pipeline connecting the two facilities and a proposed Goa Institute of LPG and LNG Technology.

ANVI, an India- and UAE-based group founded by Ashutosh Verma, said the terminal would provide Goa with its own LPG import gateway and a dedicated reserve. It is also expected to create an alternative import route for India's west coast that does not depend on Gulf shipping routes.

The agreement comes seven months after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted commercial LPG supplies to Goa, reducing them to a fifth of normal levels.

"The proposed Goa Institute of LPG and LNG Technology, under this MoU, will train up to 500 people a year for careers in Goa, creating a much-needed skill ecosystem for India’s energy sovereignty," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Goa To Build 8-9 Months' LPG Reserve

Goa currently consumes around 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes of LPG annually, all of which arrives by road, mainly from Mangalore. In March 2026, the state had approximately 15 days' worth of LPG stocks.

Following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, commercial LPG supplies to Goa fell to 20% of normal levels. Supplies had recovered to 60% by April, while household LPG refill intervals increased from 15 to 25 days. Hotels, restaurants, beach shacks and fishing trawlers were among the first to face the impact.

Under Phase 1, the terminal's refrigerated storage capacity will be around 65,000 tonnes, equivalent to eight to nine months of Goa's total LPG consumption.

Of this, at least 30 days' worth of the state's demand, amounting to approximately 7,500 tonnes, will be maintained as a dedicated reserve in Goa at all times. The stock will be released only on the state government's instructions.

In the event of a declared emergency, Goan consumers will be prioritised over onward shipments or export cargo.

80% Of Permanent Jobs Reserved For Goans

The project is expected to generate around 2,450 long-term direct, indirect and induced jobs once operational. Its construction phase is projected to create approximately 3,500 jobs at peak, increasing to around 7,000 when indirect employment is included.

Under the MoU, at least 80% of permanent direct jobs and 70% of construction jobs will be reserved for Goans. Both employment shares will be reported to the state government annually.

The movement of LPG to Karnataka and Maharashtra is expected to create around 600 skilled, year-round trucking jobs. Preference will be given to Goan-owned fleets and drivers, with assistance in arranging finance for owner-drivers.

The proposed Goa Institute of LPG and LNG Technology will train up to 500 people annually. It will reserve a specified share of seats for Goans and offer gas tanker courses approved by the Directorate General of Shipping.

The institute is expected to begin operations before construction starts, allowing local candidates to acquire the skills required for jobs at the terminal.

Revenue For Goa, Clean Cargo For Mormugao Port

The project is expected to generate lease revenue for Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa IDC), port revenue for Mormugao and tax revenue from terminal operations and associated trade.

It will also provide Mormugao Port with a clean cargo category as it seeks to move away from coal, coke and other dust-generating cargo. The proposed berth and terminal will not handle coal, coke or any other bulk cargo.

The facility will cater to Goa first, followed by north Karnataka and south Maharashtra through road transportation. It will also supply other Indian ports through coastal tankers and serve Sri Lanka, the Maldives and East Africa by sea.

Terminal To Follow International Safety Standards

The proposed facility will incorporate several safety measures, including:

Full-containment refrigerated tanks and mounded pressurised vessels, designed to eliminate the worst accident scenarios associated with above-ground pressure storage.

A buried and continuously monitored pipeline corridor, avoiding above-ground pipe racks through villages.

A berth within the main harbour instead of Vasco Bay, along with a permanent liaison with fishing communities on marine traffic and safety.

Road tankers operating on approved, dedicated routes with GPS tracking and certified drivers.

Publication of safety and environmental studies, along with public consultations, before construction begins.

New Import Gateway To Strengthen India's LPG Security

India produces less than 40% of the LPG it consumes. Before the 2026 crisis, more than 90% of its LPG imports came from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

After the strait was closed, India's monthly LPG imports fell to around 1.2 million tonnes in May, approximately half the pre-crisis average.

The Centre has since asked public sector oil marketing companies to maintain LPG reserves equivalent to at least 30 days of national demand, or around 2.8 million tonnes. It has also directed them to increase the share of imports under US term contracts to at least 15% in 2027, compared with 10% in 2026.

At full capacity, the Goa terminal is expected to handle around three million tonnes of LPG annually. It will have a total storage capacity of approximately 258,000 cubic metres, comprising 230,000 cubic metres of refrigerated storage and 28,000 cubic metres of pressurised storage.

The facility will offer oil marketing companies another location on India's west coast to hold part of the national reserve, closer to markets in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. ANVI will seek to have a portion of the terminal's capacity included in India's strategic LPG reserve programme.

The terminal is also intended to facilitate imports that bypass the Gulf. ANVI is developing an energy supply corridor from the US Gulf Coast to India, allowing cargoes from the US and other Atlantic Basin markets to be shipped directly to Goa.

The proposed deep-water terminal, located between Mumbai and Mangalore, is expected to diversify India's concentrated LPG import infrastructure. Around half of its throughput is planned to be transported by coastal tankers, reducing tanker movement on highways.

Space has also been reserved at the site for a small-scale LNG facility, subject to separate approvals.

"In March, Goa learned what fifteen days of stock means when the ships stop coming. This terminal makes sure that never happens again. Goa will hold its own reserve, in Goa and under the Government's control, and in a crisis the first cylinder will go to a Goan kitchen, a Goan shack or a Goan trawler. For India, it opens a new door on the west coast for cargoes that keep clear of the world's geopolitical hot spots. We are grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Government of Goa for their confidence in ANVI. We intend to earn the trust of Goans by giving eight in ten permanent jobs to them, training them before the first tank is built, and creating allied businesses that Goans will own," ANVI founder Ashutosh Verma said.

What Happens Next?

A joint working group comprising the Department of Industries, Goa Investment Promotion Board, Goa IDC, Mormugao Port Authority and ANVI will be constituted to take the project forward.

The state government will identify potential land parcels near Mormugao Port for joint selection. A berth at the port will be confirmed for LPG operations, and the route for the pipeline corridor will be finalised.

ANVI will subsequently commission a detailed project report, a safety study and front-end engineering design. It will also begin the first courses at the proposed institute.

Statutory approvals and public consultations will follow. Construction of Phase 1 is expected to take 30 to 36 months after these steps.

Additional storage capacity under Phase 2 will be developed once the first phase's throughput and offtake contracts justify the expansion. The final investment and project timeline will be determined by the detailed project report.