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English NewsNewsLawrence Bishnoi Aide Harry Boxer Detained In US, Had Claimed Firing At Rohit Shetty's Home

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Harry Boxer Detained In US, Had Claimed Firing At Rohit Shetty's Home

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 11:11 AM (IST)

Gangster Harry Boxer, who is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained in the United States following inputs shared by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. Following the incident, he allegedly issued threats to people in the Bollywood industry through social media posts and audio messages.

Harry Boxer Wanted In Murder, Extortion Cases

Several cases have been registered against Boxer, including those related to murder, criminal threats and extortion. He is accused of threatening people and demanding money from them.

According to sources, the Delhi Police Special Cell had shared inputs regarding his whereabouts, following which he was detained in the US. Further details about the detention and the next course of action are awaited.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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