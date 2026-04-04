From Roads To Hospitals: Punjab Transport Workers Get Rs 10 Lakh Health Shield

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A two-day Sehat Camp held at the PRTC Head Office in Patiala on April 1 and 2 brought transport workers under the ambit of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY), expanding healthcare access to a key segment of Punjab’s workforce.

The initiative covered bus drivers, autorickshaw operators, taxi workers and their families, enrolling them on the spot and issuing Sehat Cards immediately.

Rs 10 Lakh Cashless Coverage Per Family

Each Sehat Card provides cashless healthcare coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year. The scheme is aimed at offering financial protection to workers who often delay treatment due to irregular incomes, long working hours and the physical demands of their profession.





Over the two-day camp, several individuals, including PRTC members and their families, were enrolled.

Government Highlights Need For Coverage

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Balbir Singh said, “Bringing transport workers under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is an important step, as they are constantly on the move and often delay treatment. With this coverage, they and their families can now access care without hesitation, knowing that the system will support them when needed.”

PRTC Chairman Underscores Importance

PRTC Chairman Harpal Juneja said, “Our transport workers play a critical role in keeping Punjab connected. Ensuring their health security is equally important. This camp simplifies access and allows them and their families to come under coverage without disrupting their work.”

Growing Participation Signals Trust

AAP Punjab General Secretary and Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said participation reflected increasing confidence in the scheme.





“They are coming forward because they can see the impact in their own lives, not in government data but on the road, in their families. For workers who have spent years without reliable health cover, that assurance changes things. It reflects a growing trust in the Bhagwant Singh Mann Government’s commitment to making healthcare genuinely accessible,” he said.

Inclusive Outreach Highlighted

During the camp, Mahinder Singh, a visually impaired 63-year-old former PRTC worker, was enrolled under the scheme, underscoring the outreach to individuals facing barriers in accessing government services.

Scheme Expansion Across Punjab

The inclusion of transport workers marks a significant expansion of the scheme’s coverage, bringing both organised and semi-organised workforce groups under its ambit.

So far, over 30 lakh Sehat Cards have been issued across Punjab, with more than 50,000 residents enrolling daily. The state government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the 2026–27 Budget to further strengthen the programme.

Push For Wider Enrolment

The Punjab Government continues to encourage residents to enrol through designated centres and on-ground camps to avail cashless treatment benefits under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.