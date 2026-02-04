The network establishes the country's largest and most accessible cancer care system, reducing the need for patients to travel to other cities for treatment.
From Lucknow To Varanasi, UP Builds India’s Largest Cancer Care Network
The network has significantly reduced the burden on rural patients, sparing them repeated trips to metro cities and saving both time and money.
Cancer patients in Uttar Pradesh no longer need to travel to Delhi or Mumbai for treatment, as the state has built what is being positioned as the country’s largest and most accessible cancer care network, stretching from Lucknow to Varanasi. The expansion has transformed Uttar Pradesh into a preferred destination for treatment, with patients now arriving from Bihar and even Nepal.
Flagship Cancer Institutes Drive Transformation
At the centre of this shift is the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow, located at Chak Gajaria. With 220 beds and advanced facilities for radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgical oncology, the institute has emerged as a leading national centre providing comprehensive cancer care under one roof.
In eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Varanasi have become critical lifelines. Set up through the combined efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, these institutions operate on the Tata Memorial model.
Integrated Network From Lucknow To Varanasi
The cancer care system linking Lucknow and Varanasi functions through an integrated referral mechanism, specialist consultations and technical collaboration. This coordination ensures faster diagnosis, smoother referrals and timely treatment for patients across the state.
Over the past three years, government hospitals have reported significant improvements in cancer OPD footfall, surgical outcomes and treatment success rates.
Focus on Early Detection And Rural Outreach
Early cancer screening has been strengthened through district-level Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) clinics. The state government has also launched targeted awareness campaigns in rural areas, with a special focus on breast and cervical cancer screening among women to promote early detection and reduce mortality.
Financial Support Ensures Treatment Continuity
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no patient’s treatment should be halted due to financial constraints. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible cancer patients are receiving free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh. Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in the issuance of Ayushman cards.
The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is also providing direct financial assistance through hospitals to patients suffering from serious illnesses, ensuring uninterrupted treatment.
Strengthening Pediatric Oncology And Technology Use
Pediatric cancer care has been reinforced through the Pediatric Oncology Department at King George’s Medical University and other institutions. At the same time, efforts are underway to integrate modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, into cancer screening and treatment processes.
