HomeNewsFrom Lucknow To Varanasi, UP Builds India’s Largest Cancer Care Network

From Lucknow To Varanasi, UP Builds India’s Largest Cancer Care Network

The network has significantly reduced the burden on rural patients, sparing them repeated trips to metro cities and saving both time and money.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Cancer patients in Uttar Pradesh no longer need to travel to Delhi or Mumbai for treatment, as the state has built what is being positioned as the country’s largest and most accessible cancer care network, stretching from Lucknow to Varanasi. The expansion has transformed Uttar Pradesh into a preferred destination for treatment, with patients now arriving from Bihar and even Nepal.

Flagship Cancer Institutes Drive Transformation

At the centre of this shift is the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow, located at Chak Gajaria. With 220 beds and advanced facilities for radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgical oncology, the institute has emerged as a leading national centre providing comprehensive cancer care under one roof.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Varanasi have become critical lifelines. Set up through the combined efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, these institutions operate on the Tata Memorial model.

Integrated Network From Lucknow To Varanasi

The cancer care system linking Lucknow and Varanasi functions through an integrated referral mechanism, specialist consultations and technical collaboration. This coordination ensures faster diagnosis, smoother referrals and timely treatment for patients across the state.

Over the past three years, government hospitals have reported significant improvements in cancer OPD footfall, surgical outcomes and treatment success rates.

Focus on Early Detection And Rural Outreach

Early cancer screening has been strengthened through district-level Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) clinics. The state government has also launched targeted awareness campaigns in rural areas, with a special focus on breast and cervical cancer screening among women to promote early detection and reduce mortality.

Financial Support Ensures Treatment Continuity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no patient’s treatment should be halted due to financial constraints. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible cancer patients are receiving free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh. Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in the issuance of Ayushman cards.

The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is also providing direct financial assistance through hospitals to patients suffering from serious illnesses, ensuring uninterrupted treatment.

Strengthening Pediatric Oncology And Technology Use

Pediatric cancer care has been reinforced through the Pediatric Oncology Department at King George’s Medical University and other institutions. At the same time, efforts are underway to integrate modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, into cancer screening and treatment processes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the new cancer care network in Uttar Pradesh?

The network establishes the country's largest and most accessible cancer care system, reducing the need for patients to travel to other cities for treatment.

Which are the key cancer institutes driving this transformation?

The Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow and the cancer centers in Varanasi are central to this network, offering advanced comprehensive care.

How does the cancer care system ensure seamless patient care across Uttar Pradesh?

An integrated referral mechanism, specialist consultations, and technical collaboration link Lucknow and Varanasi, facilitating faster diagnosis and timely treatment.

What measures are in place to support cancer patients financially?

Eligible patients receive free treatment up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and financial assistance is available through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

How is early cancer detection being promoted in rural areas?

District-level NCD clinics and targeted awareness campaigns, especially for breast and cervical cancer among women, focus on early detection in rural areas.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow VARANASI UTTAR PRADESH Cancer Care UP Builds India’s Largest Cancer Care Network
