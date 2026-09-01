From Ladakhi Blanket To Sandalwood Santoor: PM Modi’s Gifts To Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a selection of traditional Indian handicrafts to the leaders and family members of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, highlighting India’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.

Ladakhi Blanket For Kyrgyz Prez

PM Modi gifted Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov a Ladakhi Tsug-dul Blanket, a traditional woollen textile known for its vibrant colours and geometric, floral and stylised motifs. Made from locally sourced wool, the blanket reflects Ladakh’s pastoral and nomadic heritage. Its wool-based craftsmanship and mountain traditions also highlight cultural affinities between India and Kyrgyzstan.

Dokra Artwork For Kyrgyz PM

Modi also gifted the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan a Dokra artwork depicting a pair of traditional musicians. The handcrafted artefact showcases India’s ancient metal-casting heritage and folk-art traditions. Each piece is made using the lost-wax casting technique, giving it a distinctive character.

PHOTO | Gift given by PM to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan: Dokra Artwork Artefact



The Dokra Artwork – Pair of Traditional Musicians showcases India’s ancient metal-casting heritage and vibrant folk-art traditions, depicting two musicians playing traditional instruments. Created… pic.twitter.com/4EacjJM6kO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2026

Sandalwood Santoor For Uzbekistan Prez

For the President of Uzbekistan, Modi presented a Sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena, popularly known as the Santoor. The many-stringed, trapezoidal instrument is associated with the musical traditions of Jammu and Kashmir. Its resemblance to Uzbekistan’s traditional Chang reflects shared musical traditions and cultural affinities.

Silver Brooch

Modi gifted a fine silver brooch to the daughter of the Uzbek President. The brooch features a floral bouquet in an ornamental basket, intricate openwork and latticework, along with detailed leaves and blossoms. Green cabochons and clear stones add to its ornate finish.

Marble Casket, Banarasi Stole

The spouse of the Uzbekistan President received a marble inlay casket with a Banarasi silk stole. The white marble casket features floral patterns crafted with coloured stones, while the blue Banarasi stole carries an elegant paisley zari design. The gift brings together Agra’s marble inlay and Varanasi’s silk-weaving traditions.