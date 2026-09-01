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English NewsNewsFrom Ladakhi Blanket To Sandalwood Santoor: PM Modi’s Gifts To Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Leaders

From Ladakhi Blanket To Sandalwood Santoor: PM Modi’s Gifts To Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Leaders

PM Modi gifted traditional Indian handicrafts to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan leaders and their families, including a Ladakhi blanket, Dokra art, Santoor, silver brooch and marble casket.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi gifted Ladakhi blanket, Dokra artwork to Kyrgyz leaders.
  • Uzbek President received Sandalwood Santoor, reflecting shared musical heritage.
  • Uzbek family received brooch, marble casket, and silk stole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a selection of traditional Indian handicrafts to the leaders and family members of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, highlighting India’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.

Ladakhi Blanket For Kyrgyz Prez 

PM Modi gifted Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov a Ladakhi Tsug-dul Blanket, a traditional woollen textile known for its vibrant colours and geometric, floral and stylised motifs. Made from locally sourced wool, the blanket reflects Ladakh’s pastoral and nomadic heritage. Its wool-based craftsmanship and mountain traditions also highlight cultural affinities between India and Kyrgyzstan.

Dokra Artwork For Kyrgyz PM

Modi also gifted the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan a Dokra artwork depicting a pair of traditional musicians. The handcrafted artefact showcases India’s ancient metal-casting heritage and folk-art traditions. Each piece is made using the lost-wax casting technique, giving it a distinctive character.

Sandalwood Santoor For Uzbekistan Prez

For the President of Uzbekistan, Modi presented a Sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena, popularly known as the Santoor. The many-stringed, trapezoidal instrument is associated with the musical traditions of Jammu and Kashmir. Its resemblance to Uzbekistan’s traditional Chang reflects shared musical traditions and cultural affinities.

Silver Brooch 

Modi gifted a fine silver brooch to the daughter of the Uzbek President. The brooch features a floral bouquet in an ornamental basket, intricate openwork and latticework, along with detailed leaves and blossoms. Green cabochons and clear stones add to its ornate finish.

Marble Casket, Banarasi Stole 

The spouse of the Uzbekistan President received a marble inlay casket with a Banarasi silk stole. The white marble casket features floral patterns crafted with coloured stones, while the blue Banarasi stole carries an elegant paisley zari design. The gift brings together Agra’s marble inlay and Varanasi’s silk-weaving traditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

To whom did PM Modi present traditional Indian handicrafts?

PM Modi presented traditional Indian handicrafts to leaders and family members of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, including their Presidents, Prime Ministers, and spouses/daughters.

What gift did the Kyrgyz President receive from PM Modi?

The Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov received a Ladakhi Tsug-dul Blanket. This traditional woollen textile is known for its vibrant colours and motifs, reflecting Ladakh's heritage.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kyrgyzstan PM Modi Uzbekistan SCO Summit Ladakhi Blanket Dokra Art Santoor Silver Brooch
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