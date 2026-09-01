PM Modi presented traditional Indian handicrafts to leaders and family members of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, including their Presidents, Prime Ministers, and spouses/daughters.
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From Ladakhi Blanket To Sandalwood Santoor: PM Modi’s Gifts To Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Leaders
PM Modi gifted traditional Indian handicrafts to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan leaders and their families, including a Ladakhi blanket, Dokra art, Santoor, silver brooch and marble casket.
- Modi gifted Ladakhi blanket, Dokra artwork to Kyrgyz leaders.
- Uzbek President received Sandalwood Santoor, reflecting shared musical heritage.
- Uzbek family received brooch, marble casket, and silk stole.
Frequently Asked Questions
To whom did PM Modi present traditional Indian handicrafts?
What gift did the Kyrgyz President receive from PM Modi?
The Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov received a Ladakhi Tsug-dul Blanket. This traditional woollen textile is known for its vibrant colours and motifs, reflecting Ladakh's heritage.
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