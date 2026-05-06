From Go Sewa To Big Business: UP Youth Making Rs 10-12 Lakh Via Dairy Sector

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh embraces dairy, boosting rural economy and farmer incomes.

Government schemes like Nand Baba Milk Mission drive dairy expansion.

UP now leads India in milk production, surpassing other states.

Cow service in Uttar Pradesh has evolved beyond religious faith into a significant economic model, with the dairy sector emerging as a major pillar of the rural economy, according to the state government.

Officials said the rapid expansion of the dairy sector has increased incomes for farmers and youth while creating sustained employment opportunities across villages.

Schemes Drive Dairy Expansion

The state government said initiatives such as the Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana and Nand Baba Milk Mission have played a key role in expanding dairy-based livelihoods at the grassroots level.

According to the government, thousands of youth in the state are now earning Rs 10–12 lakh annually through dairy enterprises.

Mathura Beneficiary Shares Success Story

Devendra Singh, a resident of Radoi village in Mathura district, was selected under the Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana under the Nand Baba Milk Mission.

He purchased eight Sahiwal and two Gir cattle breeds and established a dairy unit with a government subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the project cost.

His dairy unit is currently producing an average of 100 litres of milk daily, according to the government.

Devendra said government support helped him become self-reliant.

UP Now Largest Milk-Producing State

Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Mukesh Meshram, said Uttar Pradesh has recorded major gains in milk production.

He said the state’s share in India’s total milk production has crossed 16 per cent, making Uttar Pradesh the largest milk-producing state in the country, ahead of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Focus On Sahiwal, Gir Breeds

Officials said the promotion of Sahiwal and Gir cattle breeds, known for higher milk output and better milk quality, has given fresh momentum to the dairy sector.

Modern dairy units are being established in rural areas, boosting not only milk production but also employment in cattle feed, transportation, milk collection and marketing.

Rural Youth Turning To Dairy Enterprises

The government said youth are joining the dairy sector in large numbers and entering the economic mainstream through animal husbandry-based enterprises.

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Meshram said the growth reflects planned development and ground-level implementation of government schemes.

He added that the dairy sector’s expansion has reduced migration from villages as rising incomes make rural employment more viable.

Animal Husbandry: A Viable Career Option

Rural youth said animal husbandry, once seen as a limited-income activity, has now become a stable and respectable source of livelihood.

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Officials said many beneficiaries are setting up dairy units that generate employment not only for themselves but for others as well.

The state government said cow-based dairy activity is increasingly emerging as a model of economic prosperity and self-reliance in rural Uttar Pradesh.