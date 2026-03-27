Arvind Kejriwal alleges that the BJP and Congress have jointly looted Gujarat for the past 30 years, particularly targeting the adivasi community. He claims funds meant for welfare schemes have been siphoned off.
From Free Electricity To Rs 10 Lakh Health Cover: Kejriwal’s Big Poll Pitch In Gujarat
Kejriwal also highlighted improvements in government schools in Punjab, claiming that better infrastructure and teacher training had led to increased enrolment.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Congress during the ‘Vijay Vishwas Sabha’ in Dahod, asserting that the two parties have jointly failed Gujarat over the past three decades.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said a “wave of change” is building across the state, with people standing firmly against what he described as BJP’s “repression” and turning towards AAP.
Allegations Of Crackdown On AAP Workers
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP, unsettled by AAP’s growing public support, has been arresting party workers on a daily basis.
“Arrest as many as you want, now the people of Gujarat have risen. The entire Gujarat is now demanding change,” he said.
‘BJP, Congress Looted Gujarat For 30 Years’
Targeting both parties, Kejriwal claimed that BJP and Congress have worked “hand in glove” and looted the state, particularly the adivasi community.
“In the last 30 years, the BJP, along with the Congress, has looted Gujarat. But the most they have looted is the adivasi community,” he said, alleging that funds meant for welfare schemes were siphoned off.
He further claimed that money allocated under schemes such as MGNREGA and ‘Nal Se Jal’ does not reach beneficiaries, alleging corruption at multiple levels.
Promises On Power, Cash Support And Healthcare
Laying out AAP’s poll pitch, Kejriwal said people would vote this time for “free electricity for farms & homes, Rs 1000 for women, Rs 10 lakh health cover & quality schools.”
Drawing comparisons with Punjab, he said AAP had implemented free electricity for agriculture and households, ensured timely payments to farmers, and expanded irrigation coverage.
On healthcare, he said, “We have provided health insurance of Rs 10 lakh per family in Punjab… You do not have to pay anything.”
Push For Education And Governance Reforms
Kejriwal also highlighted improvements in government schools in Punjab, claiming that better infrastructure and teacher training had led to increased enrolment.
He urged voters to “think for themselves” and, like Punjab, “sweep away BJP & Congress with ‘jhaadu’ to form their own govt.”
Punjab model cited as template
Referring to AAP’s 2022 victory in Punjab, Kejriwal said the party had won 92 out of 117 seats, replacing both Congress and the BJP-Akali alliance.
He asserted that the same model could be replicated in Gujarat, adding that corruption had been curbed in Punjab, leading to better utilisation of public funds.
Mann Backs Governance Claims
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that AAP had fulfilled its promises in Punjab within four years and would do the same in Gujarat if voted to power.
“In Punjab, farmers bring their crops to the mandi… By the time the farmer reaches home… the payment… has been credited,” he said.
He also highlighted free electricity, healthcare coverage of Rs 10 lakh per family, and direct financial support to women as key measures.
‘BJP, Congress Are Two Sides Of The Same Coin’
Mann echoed Kejriwal’s attack, alleging that BJP and Congress function together politically.
“BJP and Congress are hand in glove… Vote for Congress ultimately ends up strengthening BJP,” he said, urging voters to back AAP instead.
He added that while other parties focus on caste and political rivalry, AAP focuses on education, healthcare, and farmers’ welfare.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What allegations has Arvind Kejriwal made against the BJP and Congress in Gujarat?
What promises has AAP made to the people of Gujarat?
AAP is promising free electricity for farms and homes, ₹1000 for women, a ₹10 lakh health cover, and quality schools. They also mention timely payments to farmers and increased irrigation coverage.
How has AAP addressed allegations of cracking down on its workers?
Arvind Kejriwal claims the BJP is arresting AAP workers daily due to growing public support. He stated that despite arrests, the people of Gujarat are demanding change.
What examples has AAP provided from Punjab to support its claims?
AAP highlights its implementation of free electricity, timely farmer payments, and ₹10 lakh health insurance per family in Punjab. They also point to improvements in government schools and curbing corruption.