Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi on high alert for CJP protest, 30,000 personnel deployed.

Metro stations closed; internet suspended; traffic diversions announced.

Police denied protest permission, detained 200, citing past violence.

Delhi is on high alert ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s proposed protest on Saturday, October 10, over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Around 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital, while internet services have been suspended in parts of New Delhi and several transport restrictions have been announced.

Delhi Police has conducted flag marches and stepped up security across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies will remain deployed until October 12.

Barricades have been installed in large numbers along Parliament Street, with iron chains used to secure them. Heavy security has also been deployed at the Ghazipur border, where vehicles are being checked before being allowed to enter Delhi.

Also Read: ‘I Was Surprised’: Rahul Gandhi On President Murmu’s Response To ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations

Delhi Metro Revises Closure List, Entry And Exit Shut At 45 Stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its earlier advisory on station closures ahead of the protest. Under the updated notice, entry and exit at 45 metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10.

The earlier advisory had covered 57 stations. The DMRC said the situation would be reviewed by security agencies and further updates would be issued as necessary. Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected stations except New Delhi Metro station.

Full List Of 45 Affected Metro Stations

Janpath Patel Chowk Central Secretariat Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk New Delhi Seva Teerth Mandi House Barakhamba Road ITO Delhi Gate Khan Market Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Jhandewalan Supreme Court Indraprastha Shivaji Stadium Dilli Haat-INA Hauz Khas Jor Bagh Lajpat Nagar Jangpura Ashram Jamia Millia Islamia Chawri Bazar Jama Masjid Karol Bagh Rajendra Place Vishwavidyalaya Kashmere Gate Inderlok Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar Netaji Subhash Place Azadpur Jahangirpuri Haiderpur Badli Mor Majlis Park Seelampur Maujpur-Babarpur Jafrabad Welcome Yamuna Vihar Khajuri Khas Shahdara Rithala

Internet Suspended Within Four-Kilometre Radius In New Delhi

Mobile internet services have been suspended within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10, as part of security measures ahead of the protest.

The CJP has alleged that the government is apprehensive about its protest. Police and transport authorities, however, have described the restrictions as precautionary measures.

Also Read: Delhi Suspends Mobile Internet For 24 Hours Ahead Of CJP Protest; Check Affected Areas

Delhi Police Denies Permission For CJP Protest

Delhi Police has not granted permission for the proposed CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed at the protest site, and police have warned of action against those violating the restrictions.

Police have also intensified checks at hotels and asked paying guest accommodation operators to ensure that young people staying at their premises do not participate in the protest.

Why Delhi Police Is Citing The July Protest

Delhi Police has cited the July 20 CJP protest as one of the reasons behind the heightened security arrangements. According to the police, a demonstration permitted for one day continued for nearly a month.

Police have claimed that more than 200 personnel were injured during the agitation and that over 2,000 people with criminal antecedents participated. The police also cited incidents of violence and clashes in which students were injured. These are allegations made by the police.

In a public appeal, the police said peaceful protest is a democratic right but stressed that authorities must also protect constitutional institutions and key government offices in New Delhi while ensuring public convenience and law and order.

Police said advance permission for demonstrations allows officials to assess the venue, duration and expected crowd size and make arrangements for traffic management, emergency services and crowd control. It also maintained that the CJP was planning to hold the protest without the requisite permission.

The police described the restrictions as temporary and precautionary, saying their aim was to prevent disorder and ensure the safety of protesters, residents, shopkeepers and commuters.

More Than 200 People Detained As Police Prepare For Protest

According to police sources, security arrangements will begin at 5 am on October 10, with heavy deployment on roads leading to New Delhi. More than 200 people have reportedly been detained as a precautionary measure and are expected to be released on Saturday evening. The detainees include people linked to the CJP and political circles, according to the sources.

Police teams have also been put on alert across all 15 districts of Delhi amid inputs that protesters could gather at multiple locations, potentially disrupting traffic. Officials have reportedly formed teams to detain or arrest people who violate restrictions.

Traffic Diversions Likely At 30 Locations

Delhi Traffic Police has warned that traffic may be affected at around 30 locations from 6 am on October 10, depending on the law-and-order situation.

Several roads, intersections and flyovers in New Delhi and Central Delhi could face diversions. The locations flagged in the advisory include:

Shankar Road roundabout towards Vande Mataram T-point

Dhaula Kuan flyover

Jhandewalan roundabout

Panchkuian roundabout

Mandi House roundabout

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-point)

Ramcharan Agarwal Chowk (A-point)

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in view of possible traffic restrictions.