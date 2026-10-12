Four PoK Residents Killed In Landmine Blast Near LoC In Poonch, Security Alert Issued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four PoK residents died in a landmine blast near LoC.

Cousins laying water pipes triggered blast in Mahandhala village.

Security forces heightened vigilance; India destroyed two landmines nearby.

Four residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were killed in a suspected landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC), adjoining Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector, on Monday. The explosion occurred between 5 pm and 5.30 pm in Mahandhala village of Hajira tehsil, when the men were laying water pipes in agricultural fields. According to sources, the four came into contact with explosive material. Security forces subsequently heightened vigilance along the LoC following the incident.

Four Killed

According to information received by ABP Live, the explosion took place in Mahandhala village, under the Battal Mandhol union council in Hajira tehsil of PoK’s Poonch district.

The deceased were identified as Faizan Sagheer, Ishtiaq, Waqas and Asim. The four were cousins and residents of the area.

Sources also described Faizan Sagheer as an associate of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). However, the circumstances leading to the explosion remain unclear, and the available information does not establish any involvement of the deceased in terror-related activities.

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LoC Security Tightened

Following the explosion, security forces sounded an alert across the sector and increased surveillance along the LoC, officials said. The heightened vigilance is aimed at assessing the situation and preventing any possible infiltration attempt.

The incident occurred on the Pakistan side of the LoC, near the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.

Two Mines Destroyed

In a separate incident on Monday, Indian Army personnel detected two rusted landmines near the border fence in the Basoni area of Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Officials said the devices were spotted during track construction at 8.25 am and 12.10 pm, respectively. Army experts subsequently destroyed both mines through controlled explosions.

The discoveries come amid continuing concerns over landmines in forward areas along the LoC, where explosive devices form part of the anti-infiltration system. Heavy rainfall can sometimes dislodge buried mines and expose them in other locations, posing risks to security personnel and civilians.

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