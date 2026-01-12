Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised After Fainting Episodes, Condition Stable

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday after he fainted twice last week, officials said. According to sources, Dhankhar collapsed twice in the washroom on January 10. He was taken to AIIMS on Monday, where doctors advised hospitalisation for further examination, including an MRI scan, to determine the cause of the episodes. Officials noted that Dhankhar has a history of similar fainting incidents during public engagements in the past, including events held in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Delhi, when he was serving as Vice President. Dhankhar resigned from the post of Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons.

Resignation Timing Raises Questions

His resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, during which he had presided over the Rajya Sabha proceedings earlier in the day. The resignation letter was later made public through the Vice President’s official X account. The sudden nature of the move had prompted questions from opposition leaders and political analysts, with some suggesting factors beyond health concerns. Separately, reports had emerged recently that Dhankhar had not been allotted a government residence even five months after stepping down.