Former Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, who came into the spotlight after resigning from his SDM post over the Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand controversy and opposition to the UGC’s new guidelines, is set to announce his new political party. Agnihotri will formally reveal the party’s name today in Vrindavan. The proposed name has been derived from a combination of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Agnihotri confirmed his decision to launch a new political outfit. He is expected to first offer prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple and, following the pooja, will officially announce the party’s name. He said the party has been conceptualised after extensive deliberations.

Formal Announcement from Vrindavan Today

While interacting with journalists, the former city magistrate said the formal announcement of the party’s name would be made from the holy land of Vrindavan on Monday. According to him, the party has been prepared after prolonged brainstorming, and its name reflects the confluence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. He stated that the proposed political outfit aims to strengthen Indian culture, religious faith, and social harmony.

Strong Reaction Over FIR Against Shankaracharya

Agnihotri also sharply reacted to the FIR registered against the Shankaracharya, alleging that attempts were being made to frame him. He claimed that the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the seer were not merely an attack on an individual but part of a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the entire Sanatan community. He further alleged that the complainant who filed the FIR faces multiple criminal cases.

It may be noted that Agnihotri had resigned from the SDM Bareilly post following his opposition to the UGC’s new guidelines and the controversy involving the Shankaracharya at the Prayagraj fair. Since then, he has remained in the headlines and is now preparing to enter active politics with the launch of his new party.