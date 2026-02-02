Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsBudget 2026: India’s First Bullet Train To Pass Via Patna, Varanasi To Bihar In An Hour? Full Route Inside

The rail minister highlighted that the corridor will not only benefit travellers but will also act as an economic catalyst for the region by strengthening trade, business and tourism.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bihar is set to become part of India’s expanding high-speed rail network after the Union Budget 2026-27 reaffirmed plans for a bullet train corridor passing through the state. The proposed high-speed rail line will link Varanasi with Siliguri, running via Bihar’s capital Patna. Announced by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the corridor is expected to cut travel times dramatically and significantly improve connectivity across eastern India. If realised, it will mark the first bullet train route to serve Bihar, opening up faster movement for passengers and boosting regional growth.

High-Speed Corridor Through Bihar

The high-speed rail project forms part of a broader push to build seven new bullet train corridors announced in Budget 2026. Vaishnaw said the Varanasi–Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor will run through Bihar-including important stops at Patna and potentially at Katihar-linking Uttar Pradesh with West Bengal while integrating Bihar into the national high-speed rail network. This corridor is expected to cut the current 14- to 18-hour journey between Varanasi and Siliguri to less than three hours, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 300-350 km/h.

The rail minister highlighted that the corridor will not only benefit travellers but will also act as an economic catalyst for the region by strengthening trade, business, tourism and access to education and healthcare. Vaishnaw noted that nearly Rs 16 lakh crore in investment is being mobilised for all seven high-speed projects combined, representing one of the largest infrastructure pushes in Indian rail history.

Local Impact & Future Development

For Bihar, this announcement comes alongside commitments to upgrade traditional rail infrastructure and expand the reach of faster trains such as Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express services within the state. Officials have also outlined additional rail upgrades, station modernisation projects and new lines aimed at enhancing connectivity across the region.

While the bullet train corridor is still in the planning stages and detailed routes and stations have yet to be finalised, its inclusion in the national agenda under Budget 2026 reflects a significant step towards transforming Bihar’s transport landscape. Even before construction begins, expectations are high that this project will modernise travel for passengers, reduce travel times and stimulate economic activity across eastern India.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
