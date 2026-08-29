India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsFIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Calcutta HC Rally Rule Violations

FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Calcutta HC Rally Rule Violations

Kolkata Police booked Mamata Banerjee and TMC student wing organisers over alleged Calcutta HC order violations at an August 28 rally. Police cited traffic disruption, barricade breaches and delays.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata Police registered case against Mamata Banerjee for rally violations.
  • Rally allegedly breached Calcutta High Court conditions, blocking roads.
  • CM Adhikari, opposition leader accused Mamata of inciting violations.
  • Mamata Banerjee predicted TMC's return to power at rally.

Kolkata Police have registered a case against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and organisers of the West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad over alleged violations of a Calcutta High Court order during the organisation’s foundation day programme on Cathedral Road on August 28.

Police alleged that supporters pushed aside barricades, jostled with personnel, disrupted traffic and continued the programme beyond the time permitted by the court. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Under SC/ST Act Over ‘Purification’ Of Kharge, Targets BJP-RSS

High Court Conditions Allegedly Violated

The Calcutta High Court had granted conditional permission to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress to hold the rally in central Kolkata on Friday.

However, allegations emerged that several conditions imposed by the court were violated, particularly the direction to restrict the rally to one of the two lanes of the road while keeping the other lane free for traffic.

Referring to the alleged violations, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told reporters that the breach of the court's conditions was visible.

“The court clearly directed us to conduct the rally keeping one of the two lanes free for traffic movement. The former Chief Minister assembled people and blocked both the lanes. I have directed the police to register an FIR in the matter. I have also directed the police to approach the Calcutta High Court in the matter. The matter will not be taken so easily,” Adhikari said.

Ritabrata Banerjee, the current and official Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a leader of the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress, also backed Adhikari’s allegations.

“The Calcutta High Court gave a specific direction on the maximum number of people that would be allowed to participate in the rally, while ordering the restriction of the rally to a single lane. The former Chief Minister was seen inciting a section of her followers to break the barricades dividing the two lanes and occupy the entire road. This kind of mentality is not something that can be easily brought out of her DNA,” Banerjee alleged.

At the time of filing the report, there was no reaction from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

Mamata Says TMC Will Return To Power

Addressing the rally on Friday afternoon, Mamata Banerjee said the alleged excesses of the current BJP-ruled state government would help the Trinamool Congress return to power in West Bengal.

“The ordinary BJP supporters will teach their own party leadership a lesson soon. Very soon Trinamool Congress will return to power in West Bengal,” she said.

Also Read: Kharge Urges PM Modi, Shah To Deploy NDRF In Flood-Hit Nepal As 320 Indians Remain Untraceable

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a case registered against Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad?

Kolkata Police registered a case for alleged violations of a Calcutta High Court order during their foundation day program on August 28. These violations included disrupting traffic and exceeding permitted time.

What specific conditions of the Calcutta High Court order were allegedly violated?

The primary alleged violation was blocking both lanes of the road, despite the court directing that one lane remain free for traffic movement. There were also allegations of exceeding the permitted number of participants.

Who registered the case and under what law?

Kolkata Police registered the case against Mamata Banerjee and the organizers. It was filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What was the reaction from state officials regarding the alleged violations?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed police to register an FIR and approach the High Court. Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee also backed these allegations.

What did Mamata Banerjee say at the rally about the Trinamool Congress's future?

Mamata Banerjee stated that the alleged excesses of the current BJP-ruled state government would help the Trinamool Congress return to power in West Bengal. She claimed TMC would return very soon.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 29 Aug 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Police TMC Calcutta HC Mamata Banerjee .TMC KOLKATA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Calcutta HC Rally Rule Violations
FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Calcutta HC Rally Rule Violations
India
Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Under SC/ST Act Over ‘Purification’ Of Kharge, Targets BJP-RSS
Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Over ‘Purification’ Of Kharge, Targets BJP-RSS
News
Nepal Flash Floods: 338 Of 404 Maharashtra Tourists Safe; 37 Returning To India, 60 Still Missing
Nepal Flash Floods: 338 Of 404 Maharashtra Tourists Safe; 37 Returning To India, 60 Still Missing
News
Controversy Erupts Over BJP Karnataka's 'Dimaagi Naxals' Post; CJP Leader Hits Back
Controversy Erupts Over BJP Karnataka's 'Dimaagi Naxals' Post; CJP Leader Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Summons 3 Delhi MPs Over Visit to Sajjan Kumar’s Residence
UP Politics: CM Yogi Sounds Mission 2027 Bugle in Deoria, Highlights Jobs, Welfare and Governance
Hospital Fire: Panic in Bareilly as Navodaya Hospital Fills With Smoke, 150 Patients Shifted
Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Threat in MP, UP and Uttarakhand, Rivers Swell
Nepal Disaster Update: Death Toll Rises to 626, Nearly 2,500 Still Missing as Rescue Continues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget