FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Calcutta HC Rally Rule Violations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Police registered case against Mamata Banerjee for rally violations.

Rally allegedly breached Calcutta High Court conditions, blocking roads.

CM Adhikari, opposition leader accused Mamata of inciting violations.

Mamata Banerjee predicted TMC's return to power at rally.

Kolkata Police have registered a case against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and organisers of the West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad over alleged violations of a Calcutta High Court order during the organisation’s foundation day programme on Cathedral Road on August 28.

Police alleged that supporters pushed aside barricades, jostled with personnel, disrupted traffic and continued the programme beyond the time permitted by the court. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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High Court Conditions Allegedly Violated

The Calcutta High Court had granted conditional permission to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress to hold the rally in central Kolkata on Friday.

However, allegations emerged that several conditions imposed by the court were violated, particularly the direction to restrict the rally to one of the two lanes of the road while keeping the other lane free for traffic.

Referring to the alleged violations, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told reporters that the breach of the court's conditions was visible.

“The court clearly directed us to conduct the rally keeping one of the two lanes free for traffic movement. The former Chief Minister assembled people and blocked both the lanes. I have directed the police to register an FIR in the matter. I have also directed the police to approach the Calcutta High Court in the matter. The matter will not be taken so easily,” Adhikari said.

Ritabrata Banerjee, the current and official Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a leader of the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress, also backed Adhikari’s allegations.

“The Calcutta High Court gave a specific direction on the maximum number of people that would be allowed to participate in the rally, while ordering the restriction of the rally to a single lane. The former Chief Minister was seen inciting a section of her followers to break the barricades dividing the two lanes and occupy the entire road. This kind of mentality is not something that can be easily brought out of her DNA,” Banerjee alleged.

At the time of filing the report, there was no reaction from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

Mamata Says TMC Will Return To Power

Addressing the rally on Friday afternoon, Mamata Banerjee said the alleged excesses of the current BJP-ruled state government would help the Trinamool Congress return to power in West Bengal.

“The ordinary BJP supporters will teach their own party leadership a lesson soon. Very soon Trinamool Congress will return to power in West Bengal,” she said.

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