Rahul Gandhi criticized the central government over a trade deal during the party's Mahachaupal in Bhopal.
‘Farmers Betrayed’: Rahul Targets Centre Over Trade Deal In Bhopal
The Congress leader raised the issue of China, claiming that Chinese tanks had entered Indian territory and that the government had not acted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the central government over the trade deal during the party’s Mahachaupal in Bhopal.
Addressing party workers, Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “sold out the farmers”. He repeated the charge while attacking the government’s handling of the proposed trade agreement.
Claim Of Being Stopped In Parliament
Rahul also referred to his recent speech in Parliament.
“You saw my speech in Parliament. There's the President's Address. The President speaks there every year. After that, the first speaker is the Leader of the Opposition. This practice has continued every year. This year, for the first time, the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. I started my speech and was stopped,” he said.
Remarks On China And Naravane’s Book
The Congress leader raised the issue of China, claiming that Chinese tanks had entered Indian territory and that the government had not acted.
“I raised the issue of Naravane ji, he has written a book. He wrote that when Chinese tanks were entering India, he took orders from Rajnath Singh but he did not respond. Then I asked Ajit Doval, but he also did not respond,” Rahul said.
Referring to former Army chief General Naravane, he added, “The Army Chief writes in his book that the government and the Prime Minister left me alone that day. When the time came to give orders to the Army Chief, the Prime Minister disappeared. I tried to say the same thing in Parliament, but I was not allowed to speak.”
Trade Deal Allegations
Rahul also attacked the government over the trade agreement.
“The Indian government didn't want big companies to sell soy, cotton, corn, and pulses in India. Discussions were stalled for four months. The evening after my speech, without consulting Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh, or his cabinet, Modi called Trump. Trump tweeted that Modi called him and said he wanted to sign the US-India deal,” he said.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Rahul Gandhi criticize the government over in Bhopal?
Why does Rahul Gandhi claim he was stopped from speaking in Parliament?
Rahul Gandhi stated that he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha during the President's Address, breaking the tradition of the Leader of the Opposition speaking first.
What issue did Rahul Gandhi raise concerning China and General Naravane's book?
Rahul Gandhi claimed Chinese tanks entered Indian territory and that General Naravane's book indicates the government and Prime Minister left him alone to handle the situation.
What are Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding the trade agreement with the US?
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Indian government stalled discussions on allowing US companies to sell products in India, and that Modi signed a deal with Trump without consulting key ministers.