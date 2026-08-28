‘Fact-Checking Claim Ridiculous’: Congress Slams Penguin Over Sonia Gandhi Book

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress questioned Penguin India regarding Sonia Gandhi's memoir publication.

Reports claimed Penguin sought editorial changes, leading to refusal.

Penguin India denied refusal, stating fact-checking is standard practice.

The Congress on Friday, August 28, 2026, questioned Penguin Random House India (PRHI) over reports that its India division was unwilling to publish former party president Sonia Gandhi’s much-awaited memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

The party questioned why the concerns reportedly raised by Penguin Books over publishing the book in India did not arise when the memoir was being prepared for publication globally.

The development comes after a report claimed that the Indian division of the global publishing group had decided against publishing the book amid alleged differences over editorial changes.

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What Did Congress Say About Penguin Books' Decision?

A Congress spokesperson said, “If Penguin Books can publish this book worldwide, then Penguin’s claim about fact-checking is ridiculous.”

The party's remarks came in response to a statement from PRHI, which said that fact-checking and providing guidance in the best interests of an author’s book are both the right and responsibility of a publisher.

A report by The Indian Express claimed that PRHI had sought editorial changes to certain portions of the manuscript and wanted some passages removed, following which it decided against publishing the book. The report also said that Sonia Gandhi had refused to accept the publishers’ demands for the changes.

Penguin Random House India Responds

However, the Indian division of the global publishing group rejected the report.

A company spokesperson said, “Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances.”

The spokesperson added that fact-checking and making recommendations to authors in the best interests of their books are part of a publisher’s rights and responsibilities.

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“As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process,” the spokesperson said.

The company said that throughout the discussions, PRHI’s position was that it remained willing to publish the book.

Penguin Random House India also said it would not comment further on its confidential discussions with the author.