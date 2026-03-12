Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsMEA Issues Fact Check On Viral Claim About India’s Support To Israel

MEA Issues Fact Check On Viral Claim About India’s Support To Israel

The video was widely circulated online and drew attention due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with several users sharing the clip as an official statement.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 12:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a warning after a viral video circulating on social media falsely showed its spokesperson making remarks about Iran, saying the clip was created using artificial intelligence to spread disinformation. The government said the video was not authentic and urged people to remain cautious while sharing content online, especially at a time when tensions in West Asia have made misleading information more likely to spread quickly across digital platforms.

Viral Clip Flagged As Deepfake

In the viral audio, the speaker appears to say that India “completely and unequivocally stands with Israel” and would not spare Iran for any act of aggression. The video also refers to reports of attacks on commercial ships heading towards India and claims that the government had issued a strong warning to Tehran.

However, the actual statement made by Jaiswal was different and focused on the safety of Indian citizens in the Gulf region and ongoing diplomatic contact with countries in West Asia. He said the welfare of the Indian diaspora in GCC countries, numbering around 10 million, was a top priority for the government.

Jaiswal also said the Prime Minister had spoken to several leaders in the region, including those from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Israel, while the External Affairs Minister has remained in regular contact with his counterparts, including in Iran, as part of diplomatic outreach during the crisis.

Officials clarified that the viral clip was created using artificial intelligence and does not reflect India’s official position.

MEA Issues Public Warning

In a post on X, the Ministry released a clear alert, stating: “Deepfake Video Alert. This is an AI generated video intended to spread disinformation. Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media.”

The Ministry urged users to verify the authenticity of videos before sharing them, noting that fake content can spread rapidly during periods of international conflict.

Officials said the government has been monitoring misleading posts online and will continue to issue clarifications whenever false information is circulated in the name of official statements.

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
MEA Issues Fact Check On Viral Claim About India’s Support To Israel
MEA Issues Fact Check On Viral Claim About India’s Support To Israel
India
World Facing Severe Energy Crisis Due To War, India Doing Everything Possible: PM Modi
World Facing Severe Energy Crisis Due To War, India Doing Everything Possible: PM Modi
News
PM Modi Speaks With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy Amid War
PM Modi Speaks With Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy
World
Trump Calls Iran ‘Evil Empire’, Says Nuclear Threat Outweighs Oil Profits
Trump Calls Iran ‘Evil Empire’, Says Nuclear Threat Outweighs Oil Profits
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port
Conflict Track: US Warns Iranians to Avoid Naval Sites as Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran Forces
WarLens: Trump Claims Iran Targets Nearly Destroyed as Experts Question US War Success
Breaking News: Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 per Barrel Amid Escalating Middle East War
WarPulse: Trump Says Iran War Near End as Tehran Demands Rights, Compensation and No-Attack Guarantee
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget