MEA Issues Fact Check On Viral Claim About India’s Support To Israel

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The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a warning after a viral video circulating on social media falsely showed its spokesperson making remarks about Iran, saying the clip was created using artificial intelligence to spread disinformation. The government said the video was not authentic and urged people to remain cautious while sharing content online, especially at a time when tensions in West Asia have made misleading information more likely to spread quickly across digital platforms.

Deepfake Video Alert!



This is an AI generated video intended to spread disinformation! Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media. @PIBFactCheck@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/OLlGlYuAgm March 12, 2026

Viral Clip Flagged As Deepfake

In the viral audio, the speaker appears to say that India “completely and unequivocally stands with Israel” and would not spare Iran for any act of aggression. The video also refers to reports of attacks on commercial ships heading towards India and claims that the government had issued a strong warning to Tehran.

However, the actual statement made by Jaiswal was different and focused on the safety of Indian citizens in the Gulf region and ongoing diplomatic contact with countries in West Asia. He said the welfare of the Indian diaspora in GCC countries, numbering around 10 million, was a top priority for the government.

Jaiswal also said the Prime Minister had spoken to several leaders in the region, including those from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Israel, while the External Affairs Minister has remained in regular contact with his counterparts, including in Iran, as part of diplomatic outreach during the crisis.

Deepfake Video Alert!



This is an AI generated video intended to spread disinformation! Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media. @PIBFactCheck@MEAIndia https://t.co/WRrvsTwUMP — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 12, 2026

Officials clarified that the viral clip was created using artificial intelligence and does not reflect India’s official position.

MEA Issues Public Warning

In a post on X, the Ministry released a clear alert, stating: “Deepfake Video Alert. This is an AI generated video intended to spread disinformation. Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media.”

The Ministry urged users to verify the authenticity of videos before sharing them, noting that fake content can spread rapidly during periods of international conflict.

Officials said the government has been monitoring misleading posts online and will continue to issue clarifications whenever false information is circulated in the name of official statements.