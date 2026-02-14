Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major alleged education scam has emerged in the national capital, where students claim they were duped of lakhs of rupees after being promised guaranteed jobs in the Merchant Navy. The institute in question, Delhi Maritime Academy (DMA), operates from the third floor of the NDIIT building in South Delhi’s Kalkaji area and is accused of falsely claiming recognition from the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS).





According to complaints, DMA projected itself as a DGS-approved institute and promised 100% placement in Merchant Navy jobs. Following complaints, the Directorate General of Shipping conducted an inquiry and issued a public advisory on January 9 declaring that the institute’s claim of being DGS-approved was false. The advisory warned students not to fall prey to employment assurances made by the academy. On the same day, Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking action against the institute.





Despite the advisory and official communication, the institute continues to operate openly, notably located directly opposite the Kalkaji Police Station, even a month later.

Student Alleges Rs 5.5 Lakh Loss

A student from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, alleged that DMA charged him Rs 5.5 lakh on the promise of a guaranteed Merchant Navy job. According to the complainant, representatives assured him the academy was DGS-approved and offered 100 per cent job placement.





After enrolment, he claims there were no proper classes, no placement, and only a fake job-offer email was sent to him. The student says he has sought a refund for nearly a year but has not received his full money back. He has filed a police complaint and initiated court proceedings, stating he hopes to recover his money through legal intervention. He further alleges the institute has been sending legal notices to pressure him.

Second Complaint Cites Fake Offers

Another student, Sachit Singh from Delhi, alleged that DMA not only advertised courses online but directly promised jobs. After paying lakhs of rupees, he claims he was given multiple fake offer letters and was sent to Goa and Mumbai at his own travel expense. When he later demanded a refund, the institute allegedly refused to return the money.

Courses Advertised Without Approval Concerns

Complaints submitted to the Directorate General of Shipping reportedly included screenshots of social media posts, advertisements and promotional material in which Delhi Maritime Academy allegedly claimed to offer maritime courses such as B.Tech in Marine Engineering, B.Tech in Naval Architecture, B.Sc in Nautical Science, Diploma in Nautical Science, GP Rating, Graduate Marine Engineering (GME) and Electro Technical Officer (ETO) programmes.





According to the complaint, the institute presented these as part of a structured pathway to Merchant Navy employment, raising concerns over whether such claims were made without statutory approvals and affiliations.

Institute Denies Wrongdoing

After examining the material, DGS issued its advisory and formally requested action from Delhi authorities. When contacted, Meenakshi Jaswal, identified as the operator of the institute, denied wrongdoing. She said the establishment runs only as a coaching centre and that DGS recognition is not required for coaching institutes. She added the public advisory was issued without hearing their side and that she is preparing to present her position before DGS.

Union Flags Wider Issue

Sailors’ Union of India President RP Vittil stated that more than 1,000 such unrecognised institutes are operating across the country, allegedly exploiting aspirants by selling false dreams of Merchant Navy employment. He said the lack of action in the DMA case, even after an official DGS letter, reflects administrative inaction.

Questions Over Enforcement

Despite a public advisory and formal communication from the maritime regulator, no visible action has been taken against the institute even after a month. Its continued operation directly opposite Kalkaji Police Station has raised questions about local enforcement and regulatory follow-up.