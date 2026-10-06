Delhi Police detained Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Congress and INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday evening after they staged a prolonged protest at Akashvani Bhawan. The Opposition leaders were demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and raising allegations of “vote chori” and irregularities in the electoral process. The detention came after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped during their march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters. Rahul and Priyanka had continued their protest at the Akashvani Bhawan premises for nearly nine hours before police moved in to clear the site.

Nine-Hour Standoff

The INDIA bloc protest began with Opposition MPs marching from Parliament Street towards the Election Commission headquarters, seeking a meeting with the poll panel and demanding Kumar’s resignation. Police stopped the march near the NITI Aayog office, following which several leaders staged a sit-in on the road.

सब याद रखा जाएगा https://t.co/2A6KHcft9f — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2026

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi later entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises along with other Congress leaders and continued their dharna. Rahul was seen climbing a police barricade during the protest, while Priyanka was briefly taken into a detention bus before returning to join her brother.

The Opposition has also demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls be withdrawn, while raising concerns over alleged irregularities in voter lists. The Election Commission, however, said it had not received any formal request from a political party seeking a meeting with its officials.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Police Detains Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi From Akashvani Bhavan

Leaders Taken Into Custody

Delhi Police eventually moved into the Akashvani Bhawan premises on Tuesday evening and detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other Congress and Opposition leaders. Police also detained Congress MPs and supporters during the day as the standoff continued in central Delhi.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, K C Venugopal and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were among those detained from the protest site. Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, along with NSUI and Youth Congress workers, had also been taken into custody earlier.

The confrontation marks a fresh escalation between the Opposition and the Election Commission, with the INDIA bloc continuing to press its demands over electoral rolls, SIR and the CEC.

Also Read: ‘No Request Received’: Poll Panel On Congress Seeking Meeting With CEC Gyanesh Kumar