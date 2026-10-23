‘Educate Children, Preserve Culture’: President Murmu’s Message To Tribals At Bastar Dussehra

Jagdalpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged tribal communities to educate their children and embrace new opportunities of progress without giving up their cultural identity.

The President addressed representatives of tribal communities and their leaders at 'Muria Darbar', a traditional tribal assembly organised as part of the famous Bastar Dussehra festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, an official statement said.

"Society must move forward with changing times. Ensure that children receive good education and are given opportunities to study, learn and progress in life," the statement quoted Murmu as saying.

Adopting positive changes in thinking and embracing new avenues of development is necessary, but this should not mean giving up one's culture, traditions and social identity, she said.

While embracing modern education, new ideas and opportunities, it is equally important to protect cultural heritage, customs and social values, the President added.

She urged tribal communities to remain connected to their roots, respect traditional institutions, and familiarise future generations with their cultural heritage.

Praising the collective decision-making system of tribal communities, Murmu said their traditional institutions offered an example of social unity, justice, mutual cooperation and good governance.

While systems of governance, policies and laws have changed over time, tribal communities have preserved their traditions, and social rules across generations, Murmu noted.

This has played an important role in maintaining peace, harmony, mutual respect and a sense of community, she added.

The President also spoke about her own connection with tribal traditions, and mentioned that her grandfather, father and brother had served as 'Manjhi' (traditional village heads).

India has witnessed different systems of governance, from the rule of kings to British colonial rule and, subsequently, democracy. However, the traditional systems of tribal communities have continued to exist, Murmu said.

Referring to traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms, she highlighted the role of Manjhis and other community elders in resolving family disputes, land-related issues and other disagreements.

Villagers approached the Manjhi who brought the parties together, heard their views and sought to resolve disputes through mutual agreement, she said.

The President also highlighted the importance of traditional institutions such as 'Peed Pargana' and 'Desh Pargana', which served as higher forums when disputes could not be resolved at the village level.

Comparing these practices with the modern judicial system, Murmu said legal proceedings can sometimes take considerable time and money, with certain disputes taking 10, 20 or even 30 years to resolve.

She urged communities to settle disputes through dialogue, consensus and traditional social institutions wherever possible and in accordance with the law.

The President also stressed the need to preserve the historic tradition of Muria Darbar and pass it on to future generations.

Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were also present at the event.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)