A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday. Its tremors were felt across Pakistan, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, and Chandigarh.
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan
Soon after the quake, several users took to social media to report feeling the tremors.
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, tremors felt widely.
- Pakistan experienced four earlier quakes within 24 hours.
- Strongest earlier quake measured 5.5-magnitude in Pakistan's Balochistan.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday, with tremors felt across Pakistan, Jammu & Kashmir and the Delhi-NCR region.
Soon after the quake, several users took to social media to report feeling the tremors.
Tremors Felt Across Multiple Regions
The earthquake originated in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, with its impact extending across parts of Pakistan and northern India. Residents in Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi-NCR reported experiencing the tremors, while social media platforms were flooded with posts from people sharing their experiences.
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Tremors were also felt in Chandigarh.
Pakistan Witnessed Four Earthquakes In The Previous 24 Hours
The latest earthquake came after Pakistan experienced four earthquakes within a span of 24 hours beginning Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The strongest of those measured 5.5 in magnitude and struck at 8:36 a.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 40 kilometres. Its epicentre was located in Pakistan's Balochistan region near coordinates 30.271°N and 69.733°E.
Sequence Of Earlier Tremors
Before the 5.5-magnitude earthquake, a 4.3-magnitude tremor struck at 6:15 a.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 10 kilometres.
On Friday, Balochistan was hit by two more earthquakes, a 4.5-magnitude tremor at 10:55 a.m., followed by a 4.7-magnitude earthquake at 11:27 a.m. Both originated at a depth of 10 kilometres.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the magnitude and origin of the recent earthquake on Saturday?
How many earthquakes did Pakistan experience before the 6.2-magnitude tremor?
Pakistan experienced four earthquakes within 24 hours prior to the 6.2-magnitude tremor. These earlier quakes began on Friday.
What was the strongest of the earlier earthquakes in Pakistan?
The strongest earlier earthquake in Pakistan measured 5.5 in magnitude and struck at 8:36 a.m. local time on Saturday. Its epicentre was located in Pakistan's Balochistan region at a depth of 40 kilometres.