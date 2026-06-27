Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan

Soon after the quake, several users took to social media to report feeling the tremors.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, tremors felt widely.
  • Pakistan experienced four earlier quakes within 24 hours.
  • Strongest earlier quake measured 5.5-magnitude in Pakistan's Balochistan.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday, with tremors felt across Pakistan, Jammu & Kashmir and the Delhi-NCR region.

Soon after the quake, several users took to social media to report feeling the tremors.

Tremors Felt Across Multiple Regions

The earthquake originated in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, with its impact extending across parts of Pakistan and northern India. Residents in Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi-NCR reported experiencing the tremors, while social media platforms were flooded with posts from people sharing their experiences.

ALSO READ: 'They Don't Need Validation': PoK PM Hits Back At Khawaja Asif Over 'Not Proper Kashmiris' Remark, Seeks Apology

Tremors were also felt in Chandigarh.

Pakistan Witnessed Four Earthquakes In The Previous 24 Hours

The latest earthquake came after Pakistan experienced four earthquakes within a span of 24 hours beginning Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The strongest of those measured 5.5 in magnitude and struck at 8:36 a.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 40 kilometres. Its epicentre was located in Pakistan's Balochistan region near coordinates 30.271°N and 69.733°E.

Sequence Of Earlier Tremors

Before the 5.5-magnitude earthquake, a 4.3-magnitude tremor struck at 6:15 a.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 10 kilometres.

On Friday, Balochistan was hit by two more earthquakes, a 4.5-magnitude tremor at 10:55 a.m., followed by a 4.7-magnitude earthquake at 11:27 a.m. Both originated at a depth of 10 kilometres.

ALSO READ: ABP News' 'Special Task' Returns With Season 2, Revisits The IC-814 Hijack

Before You Go

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the magnitude and origin of the recent earthquake on Saturday?

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday. Its tremors were felt across Pakistan, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, and Chandigarh.

How many earthquakes did Pakistan experience before the 6.2-magnitude tremor?

Pakistan experienced four earthquakes within 24 hours prior to the 6.2-magnitude tremor. These earlier quakes began on Friday.

What was the strongest of the earlier earthquakes in Pakistan?

The strongest earlier earthquake in Pakistan measured 5.5 in magnitude and struck at 8:36 a.m. local time on Saturday. Its epicentre was located in Pakistan's Balochistan region at a depth of 40 kilometres.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Earthquake Earthquake Breaking News ABP Live Chandigarh Earthquake Earthquake Delhi Ncr Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan
World
'They Don't Need Validation': PoK PM Hits Back At Khawaja Asif Over 'Not Proper Kashmiris' Remark, Seeks Apology
'They Don't Need Validation': PoK PM Hits Back At Khawaja Asif Over Remark, Seeks Apology
India
Ram Mandir Row: Trust Confirms Champat Rai Resignation, Says Donated Silver Bricks, Jwellery Are Safe
Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai Resignation, Says Silver Bricks, Jwellery Are Safe
News
ABP News' 'Special Task' Returns With Season 2, Revisits The IC-814 Hijack
ABP News' 'Special Task' Returns With Season 2, Revisits The IC-814 Hijack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million
CITY ALERT: Chaos in Mumbai’s Malad Mall After ₹1 Sale Announcement Triggers Massive Crowd Rush
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bank Staff Under Scanner as Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies Further
CRIME UPDATE: Siya's Parents Questioned as Police Deepen Probe into Ketan Murder Conspiracy Case
POLITICAL UPDATE: RCP Singh Meets Nitish Kumar Amid JDU Rift, Supporters Allege Leaders Blocked Access
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget