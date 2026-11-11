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English NewsNewsDubai-Bound Tanker Hit By Projectile In Persian Gulf With 6 Indians On Board, 1 Injured; Govt On Alert

Dubai-Bound Tanker Hit By Projectile In Persian Gulf With 6 Indians On Board, 1 Injured; Govt On Alert

A projectile struck Liberia-flagged tanker MT Fujairah Energy in the Persian Gulf, injuring four crew members, including one Indian national.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Liberia-flagged oil tanker struck by projectile, injuring four crew.
  • One Indian seafarer among four injured; government monitors situation.
  • Attack highlights rising maritime risks amid regional conflict.
  • October saw 37 ship attacks in the Persian Gulf.

A Liberia-flagged oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, leaving four crew members injured, the government said on Wednesday. One of the injured crew members is an Indian national, while the remaining 18 sailors, including five other Indians, are safe.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the vessel's management to ensure medical assistance and the safety of the affected crew.

MT Fujairah Energy Hit While Sailing Towards Dubai

The vessel involved in the incident was MT Fujairah Energy, a Liberian-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC). The tanker was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai when it was hit by a projectile on Tuesday.

Six Indian nationals were among the 24 crew members aboard the vessel. Four sailors sustained injuries in the incident, including one Indian national. The other 20 crew members, including five Indians, were reported safe and accounted for.

Sonowal said authorities were in contact with the ship management company to coordinate assistance for the injured crew members.

In a post on X, the minister said, “We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers.”

 

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West Asia Conflict: 23 Indians Killed, 15 Were Seafarers

The attack comes amid mounting casualties among Indians working in maritime operations across conflict-hit regions.

On November 3, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 23 Indian nationals had died in the ongoing West Asia conflict. Of these, 15 were Indian seafarers.

Jaiswal also reported that five Indians had been killed in attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, while two others remained missing.

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37 Ships Attacked In October Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

Shipping activity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has faced repeated disruptions since the Iran-US war began in February this year.

The scale of the threat became particularly evident in October, when 37 vessels came under attack. Data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy identified this as the highest monthly number of ship attacks since the conflict began.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime routes, serving as a major passage for international energy shipments. Continued attacks in the region threaten commercial shipping operations, global energy trade and the safety of thousands of seafarers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the MT Fujairah Energy?

The Liberia-flagged oil tanker was struck by a projectile in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday. It was traveling from Al Ruwais to Dubai at the time of the incident.

How many crew members were injured, and how many were Indian?

Four crew members sustained injuries in the incident. One of the injured crew members is an Indian national, while five other Indian sailors are safe.

What is the government doing in response to the attack?

The government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the vessel's management. They are ensuring medical assistance and the safety and wellbeing of the affected crew.

Why is there increased concern for shipping safety in the Persian Gulf?

The incident renews concerns over the safety of commercial vessels due to repeated disruptions in the Persian Gulf. In October alone, 37 vessels were attacked in the region.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sarbananda Sonowal Persian Gulf Tanker Attack Indian Seafarer Injured MT Fujairah Energy
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