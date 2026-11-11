Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Liberia-flagged oil tanker struck by projectile, injuring four crew.

One Indian seafarer among four injured; government monitors situation.

Attack highlights rising maritime risks amid regional conflict.

October saw 37 ship attacks in the Persian Gulf.

A Liberia-flagged oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, leaving four crew members injured, the government said on Wednesday. One of the injured crew members is an Indian national, while the remaining 18 sailors, including five other Indians, are safe.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the vessel's management to ensure medical assistance and the safety of the affected crew.

MT Fujairah Energy Hit While Sailing Towards Dubai

The vessel involved in the incident was MT Fujairah Energy, a Liberian-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC). The tanker was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai when it was hit by a projectile on Tuesday.

Six Indian nationals were among the 24 crew members aboard the vessel. Four sailors sustained injuries in the incident, including one Indian national. The other 20 crew members, including five Indians, were reported safe and accounted for.

Sonowal said authorities were in contact with the ship management company to coordinate assistance for the injured crew members.

In a post on X, the minister said, “We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers.”

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination. The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 11, 2026

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West Asia Conflict: 23 Indians Killed, 15 Were Seafarers

The attack comes amid mounting casualties among Indians working in maritime operations across conflict-hit regions.

On November 3, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 23 Indian nationals had died in the ongoing West Asia conflict. Of these, 15 were Indian seafarers.

Jaiswal also reported that five Indians had been killed in attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, while two others remained missing.

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37 Ships Attacked In October Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

Shipping activity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has faced repeated disruptions since the Iran-US war began in February this year.

The scale of the threat became particularly evident in October, when 37 vessels came under attack. Data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy identified this as the highest monthly number of ship attacks since the conflict began.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime routes, serving as a major passage for international energy shipments. Continued attacks in the region threaten commercial shipping operations, global energy trade and the safety of thousands of seafarers.