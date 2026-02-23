Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Drivers Are The Real Owners’: Amit Shah Interacts With Bharat Taxi Saarthis In Delhi

‘Drivers Are The Real Owners’: Amit Shah Interacts With Bharat Taxi Saarthis In Delhi

Amit Shah says Bharat Taxi drivers are owners, highlights cooperative model and profit-sharing benefits.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah interacted with drivers of ‘Bharat Taxi’ in Delhi, stating that strengthening the cooperative sector remains a top government priority and that those who work hard will rightfully earn the profits. 

Shah had launched India’s first cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, ‘Bharat Taxi’, in Delhi on February 5. The service aims to directly benefit drivers. During the interaction, he spoke openly with the platform’s partners, listening to their concerns and suggestions. He reiterated that empowering the cooperative sector is central to the government’s agenda. 

Understanding Cooperation Ends Doubts 

Shah said, “If you properly understand the thinking and functioning of cooperation, such questions will not arise. Cooperation means working together and earning together. Amul is the biggest example.” He noted that the dairy cooperative was built collectively by millions of women who initially contributed small amounts and gradually strengthened the institution. 

He added that the cooperative now conducts business worth about ₹1.25 lakh crore, demonstrating how small beginnings can lead to major success when people work collectively. He also urged the Cooperation Department to publish on its website a list of women who have supplied milk worth over ₹1 crore to the dairy in a year. 

‘You Yourself Are the Owners’ 

Shah emphasized that while companies typically aim to enrich their owners, the goal of Bharat Taxi is to make the drivers themselves prosperous. “Here, the owner is none other than you,” he said. 

He explained that drivers need to contribute ₹500 to become stakeholders. If the platform earns ₹25 crore after three years, 20 percent of the profit will be added to the institution’s capital, while the remaining 80 percent will be distributed based on the number of kilometres driven by each partner. 

“This means you will receive the fixed fare, and since you are the owners, you will also get a share in the profits. However, you will need to remain patient for the first three years,” he said. 

Not a Private Profit Model 

The minister stressed that Bharat Taxi is not designed like a private company focused solely on profit but aims to empower people. He assured drivers that all accounts would remain transparent, and information would be shared in advance. “Bharat Taxi will never exploit you,” he said. 

Launched With Support of Five Cooperatives 

Shah said the initiative began by bringing together five major cooperative institutions due to capital limitations. As participation grows, any driver can become an owner by purchasing a ₹500 share. He added that reserved positions for drivers will be created when the board of directors is elected to safeguard their interests. 

Minimum Fare Guaranteed 

The union minister assured that Bharat Taxi will maintain full transparency and that the minimum fare will never fall below the fixed base rate. Any additional profit will be added above this minimum fare, he said. 

 

Related Video

Bharat Taxi: Amit Shah Assures Taxi Drivers of Profit, Protection, and Economic Strength Today

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
India News AMIT SHAH Bharat Taxi Bharat Taxi Drivers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Drivers Are The Real Owners’: Amit Shah Interacts With Bharat Taxi Saarthis In Delhi
‘Drivers Are The Real Owners’: Amit Shah Interacts With Bharat Taxi Saarthis In Delhi
News
Will Shankaracharya Resist Or Surrender? Swami Avimukteshwaranand Breaks Silence
Will Shankaracharya Resist Or Surrender? Swami Avimukteshwaranand Breaks Silence
India
Rahul Gandhi Meets Mohammad Deepak After Kotdwar Row, Calls Him 'A Symbol Of Unity'
Rahul Gandhi Meets Mohammad Deepak After Kotdwar Row, Calls Him 'A Symbol Of Unity'
News
Mosques covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur
Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Sheets Ahead Of 'Juta Maar Holi' Procession In Shahjahanpur
Advertisement

Videos

Kishtwar News: 7 Militants Killed in 30 Days as Army Strikes JeM Module in Jammu & Kashmir
Bharat Taxi: Amit Shah Assures Taxi Drivers of Profit, Protection, and Economic Strength Today
Kishtwar News: Joint Forces Kill 3 Militants in Kishtwar Forests, JeM Commander Saifullah Possibly Included
Breaking News: Bihar Car Linked to AI Summit Protest Seized Near Himachal Sadan in Delhi
POCSO Case: Police Reach Varanasi in Saraswati Case; Avimukteshwaranand Denies Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget