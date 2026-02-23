‘Drivers Are The Real Owners’: Amit Shah Interacts With Bharat Taxi Saarthis In Delhi

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah interacted with drivers of ‘Bharat Taxi’ in Delhi, stating that strengthening the cooperative sector remains a top government priority and that those who work hard will rightfully earn the profits.

Shah had launched India’s first cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, ‘Bharat Taxi’, in Delhi on February 5. The service aims to directly benefit drivers. During the interaction, he spoke openly with the platform’s partners, listening to their concerns and suggestions. He reiterated that empowering the cooperative sector is central to the government’s agenda.

Understanding Cooperation Ends Doubts

Shah said, “If you properly understand the thinking and functioning of cooperation, such questions will not arise. Cooperation means working together and earning together. Amul is the biggest example.” He noted that the dairy cooperative was built collectively by millions of women who initially contributed small amounts and gradually strengthened the institution.

He added that the cooperative now conducts business worth about ₹1.25 lakh crore, demonstrating how small beginnings can lead to major success when people work collectively. He also urged the Cooperation Department to publish on its website a list of women who have supplied milk worth over ₹1 crore to the dairy in a year.

‘You Yourself Are the Owners’

Shah emphasized that while companies typically aim to enrich their owners, the goal of Bharat Taxi is to make the drivers themselves prosperous. “Here, the owner is none other than you,” he said.

He explained that drivers need to contribute ₹500 to become stakeholders. If the platform earns ₹25 crore after three years, 20 percent of the profit will be added to the institution’s capital, while the remaining 80 percent will be distributed based on the number of kilometres driven by each partner.

“This means you will receive the fixed fare, and since you are the owners, you will also get a share in the profits. However, you will need to remain patient for the first three years,” he said.

Not a Private Profit Model

The minister stressed that Bharat Taxi is not designed like a private company focused solely on profit but aims to empower people. He assured drivers that all accounts would remain transparent, and information would be shared in advance. “Bharat Taxi will never exploit you,” he said.

Launched With Support of Five Cooperatives

Shah said the initiative began by bringing together five major cooperative institutions due to capital limitations. As participation grows, any driver can become an owner by purchasing a ₹500 share. He added that reserved positions for drivers will be created when the board of directors is elected to safeguard their interests.

Minimum Fare Guaranteed

The union minister assured that Bharat Taxi will maintain full transparency and that the minimum fare will never fall below the fixed base rate. Any additional profit will be added above this minimum fare, he said.