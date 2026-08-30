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English NewsNews‘Don’t Abuse Our Nation’: Rijiju Issues Strong Warning After Indian Flag Disrespected In New York

‘Don’t Abuse Our Nation’: Rijiju Issues Strong Warning After Indian Flag Disrespected In New York

Rijiju has drawn a sharp line between political criticism and disrespect for India after alleged Tricolour desecration at a New York protest.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
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  • Incident occurred during RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at protesters in New York who allegedly disrespected the Indian national flag, saying criticism of the RSS, BJP or the government is part of democratic freedom, but insulting the country crosses a line. His remarks came after videos from Saturday’s protest outside Madison Square Garden surfaced online, allegedly showing protesters tying the Tricolour to a foot and tearing another flag apart.

The protest took place as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a large gathering on unity, diversity and the Indian diaspora’s responsibilities.

Rijiju Issues Big Warning

Rijiju condemned the alleged treatment of the Tricolour and drew a clear distinction between political criticism and disrespect towards the country.

“We always said, you have freedom to criticise RSS, BJP or Govt. but don’t abuse our nation,” Rijiju said.

The protesters were reportedly linked to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the Indian government. The allegations shown in the videos have not been independently verified.

Also Read: Shuddhikaran Row: Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Casteist Remarks

Bhagwat’s Message: ‘Unity in Diversity’

The controversy came as Bhagwat addressed more than 6,000 Indian-Americans and interfaith leaders at the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Bhagwat said unity and diversity were both part of Bharat’s “DNA”. He called for diversity to be “celebrated, respected and accepted”, while keeping a strong sense of oneness.

He also told the Indian diaspora that their first duty was to their “karmabhoomi”-the US, where they live and work. Bharat, he said, remains their “janmabhoomi”.

The event brought together participants from across the US, including religious leaders, students and community organisations. Speakers from Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities also joined the programme, which focused on interfaith dialogue and unity.

Also Read: Bilawal Bhutto Set To Marry Austrian Princess In Europe? Senior PPP Leader Clarifies

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 10:25 PM (IST)
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Indian Tricolour Mohan Bhagwat Kiren RIjiju New York Protest
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