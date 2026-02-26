Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsDNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era

DNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era

DNPA Conclave 2026 spotlights media accountability, online safety and AI’s role in digital news future.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 11:02 AM (IST)

At the DNPA Conclave 2026, an in-depth discussion was held on the evolving role of news media in the digital age, with the government underlining the need for greater accountability. 

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said this is a crucial phase for the global media industry. He noted that the time has come to take the right decisions, build consensus, present viable options, and develop meaningful recommendations that can help shape future policies. 

Vaishnaw emphasised that human society rests on institutions built on trust. This trust begins within families and extends to social identity, the judiciary, media, and the legislature. Various institutions function on the principle of credibility, and for media organisations, the core values must remain in fairness and responsibility. 

He also pointed out the growing challenges faced by the media, including deepfakes and the spread of misinformation. Every society is grappling with such threats, he said, adding that safeguarding long-standing institutions from these risks is a major challenge. Online safety is critical in this context. Ensuring authenticity of news, protecting children, and preventing the misuse of synthetic content require decisive steps, he stated. 

DNPA Conclave 2026: Theme 

This year’s theme is “The New World Order of News: Rewriting the Playbook for a Resilient Digital Future.” The conclave focuses on key transformations across media, technology, policy, and business. 

Senior leaders from the publishing industry, technology platforms and various agencies are participating in discussions on regulation, evolving monetisation models, strategic partnerships and the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of news. 

What is DNPA? 

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is a leading industry body in India representing the digital arms of prominent media organisations across the country. The association is committed to strengthening credible journalism, upholding ethical standards, and promoting sustainable growth within the digital news ecosystem. 

Related Video

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
DNPA Ashwini Vaishnaw India New DNPA Conclave 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
DNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era
DNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era
India
DNPA Conclave 2026 Opens In New Delhi With Focus On AI, Trust & Digital News Sustainability
DNPA Conclave 2026 Opens In New Delhi With Focus On AI, Trust & Digital News Sustainability
India
British Borrowed Rs 35,000 In 1917; Indian Family Now Seeks Repayment After 100 Years
British Borrowed Rs 35,000 In 1917; Indian Family Now Seeks Repayment After 100 Years
India
Delhi Vs Shimla: Dramatic Border Standoff Over Youth Congress Arrests Resolved After 24 Hours
Delhi Vs Shimla: Dramatic Border Standoff Over Youth Congress Arrests Resolved After 24 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget