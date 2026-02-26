DNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era

At the DNPA Conclave 2026, an in-depth discussion was held on the evolving role of news media in the digital age, with the government underlining the need for greater accountability.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said this is a crucial phase for the global media industry. He noted that the time has come to take the right decisions, build consensus, present viable options, and develop meaningful recommendations that can help shape future policies.

Vaishnaw emphasised that human society rests on institutions built on trust. This trust begins within families and extends to social identity, the judiciary, media, and the legislature. Various institutions function on the principle of credibility, and for media organisations, the core values must remain in fairness and responsibility.

He also pointed out the growing challenges faced by the media, including deepfakes and the spread of misinformation. Every society is grappling with such threats, he said, adding that safeguarding long-standing institutions from these risks is a major challenge. Online safety is critical in this context. Ensuring authenticity of news, protecting children, and preventing the misuse of synthetic content require decisive steps, he stated.

DNPA Conclave 2026: Theme

This year’s theme is “The New World Order of News: Rewriting the Playbook for a Resilient Digital Future.” The conclave focuses on key transformations across media, technology, policy, and business.

Senior leaders from the publishing industry, technology platforms and various agencies are participating in discussions on regulation, evolving monetisation models, strategic partnerships and the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of news.

What is DNPA?

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is a leading industry body in India representing the digital arms of prominent media organisations across the country. The association is committed to strengthening credible journalism, upholding ethical standards, and promoting sustainable growth within the digital news ecosystem.