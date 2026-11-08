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English NewsNewsDelhi-NCR Air Quality Deteriorates On Diwali, Ghaziabad AQI Crosses 700

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Deteriorates On Diwali, Ghaziabad AQI Crosses 700

Delhi battles rising pollution on Diwali as AQI approaches 400, farm fires hit a seasonal high and residential neighbourhoods record sharp PM2.5 spikes.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air quality steadily worsened, reaching 369 'very poor' Saturday.
  • Fireworks sharply increased PM2.5 levels in residential areas.
  • Diwali morning saw Delhi AQI 479, NCR much higher.

Delhi is bracing for another spell of severe air pollution on Diwali, with rising stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana adding to concerns. According to satellite data from ISRO, farm fires reached their highest level of the season on Saturday, marking the tenth consecutive day of an increase. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 on Saturday afternoon, placing it in the 'very poor' category, with forecasts of light winds raising concerns about pollutant dispersion.

AQI Climbs Further

Delhi's pollution levels have risen steadily in recent days, with the average AQI increasing from 261 on November 1 to 369 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The latter was the highest reading recorded on the day before Diwali so far.

On Saturday morning, the average pollution concentration across 59 monitoring stations stood at 295 micrograms per cubic metre, with 36 stations recording levels above 250.

Although Saturday afternoon saw relatively favourable weather conditions, the improvement offered little respite. The atmospheric mixing layer, which determines how effectively pollutants disperse, returned to its normal depth after remaining at around half its usual level for four days.

Also Read: 'First Diwali After Victory Over Naxalism': PM Modi Celebrates Festival With Security Forces In Bastar

Residential Areas Worst Hit

According to a Hindustan Times report, pollution levels rose sharply after fireworks began on Saturday evening. PM2.5 concentrations across 55 monitoring stations increased from 177 micrograms per cubic metre at 7.45 pm to 208 at 8 pm, eventually reaching 289 by 10 pm.

Residential neighbourhoods witnessed particularly sharp spikes. In Punjabi Bagh, PM2.5 levels nearly tripled within an hour, rising from 208 at 7 pm to 593 at 8 pm. RK Puram recorded a reading of 621 at 9 pm, more than double the level recorded at the same time on Friday.

NCR Records Alarming Levels

Diwali morning readings showed Delhi's AQI at 479, while Ghaziabad recorded 743 and Greater Noida 708. Other major cities reported lower readings, including Ahmedabad (205), Kolkata (184), Chennai (162), Hyderabad (151), Mumbai (148), Pune (193) and Bengaluru (116).

With stubble burning continuing and fireworks adding to the pollution burden, Delhi-NCR faces mounting concerns over air quality during the festive period.

Also Read: Diwali Bonus 2026: Spend, Save Or Invest? How To Make Your Festive Windfall Count

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Delhi AQI Diwali 2026
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