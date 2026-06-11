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HomeNews'Didi Will Set Things Right': Kirti Azad Says Kalyan Banerjee's Anger Is Justified

'Didi Will Set Things Right': Kirti Azad Says Kalyan Banerjee's Anger Is Justified

TMC MP Kirti Azad backs Kalyan Banerjee, says his anger is justified and Mamata Banerjee will resolve the issue soon.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Azad dismissed BJP's defection claims, citing alleged pressure tactics.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad has backed party colleague Kalyan Banerjee amid speculation over internal differences, asserting that the veteran leader remains committed to the party and that Mamata Banerjee will resolve the matter. Azad said Kalyan Banerjee's anger stemmed from not being informed in advance that another person would be handling a legal case. Describing him as an emotional and loyal party worker, Azad said the issue could have been avoided with better communication and would be settled once Mamata Banerjee intervenes.

'His Anger Is Justified'

Azad said Kalyan Banerjee has stood firmly with Mamata Banerjee since the party's early days and has no intention of leaving the TMC.

"Kalyan Banerjee is a fighter. He has been with Didi from the beginning. He is an emotional person and his feelings should be respected," Azad said.

According to him, the dispute arose because Banerjee was informed at the last moment that someone else would contest a case on behalf of the party. Azad said he understood why the senior MP felt upset and described his reaction as "completely justified".

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Appears At CID Office In Signature Forgery Probe Case

He expressed confidence that Mamata Banerjee would personally step in and resolve the issue.

Hits Out At BJP

Azad also dismissed claims that the BJP had the numbers to engineer defections from the TMC. Referring to the alleged "Operation Lotus", he questioned why no list of MPs had been produced despite repeated claims that several TMC lawmakers were ready to switch sides.

"If they had the numbers, the list would have been out by now," he said.

The TMC MP further accused defectors of using corruption allegations as a cover for changing political loyalties and cited examples of leaders who had left the party.

Azad also alleged that pressure was being exerted on him, claiming his security cover had been withdrawn. However, he insisted that TMC leaders would continue to stand together.

"We are not people who run away during difficult times. Didi has done so much for us and we cannot betray her," he said, reiterating his support for the party leadership.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal and renewed speculation over divisions within the ruling TMC.

Also Read: 'Thousands Of Cockroaches' Rally In Pune, CJP Announces Protest Schedule

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Kirti Azad Mamata Banerjee TMC TMC Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
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