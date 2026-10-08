India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsA 'Surprise Guest' To Reach Dipke-Led Anti-SIR Protest In Bengaluru Today. Who's He?

A 'Surprise Guest' To Reach Dipke-Led Anti-SIR Protest In Bengaluru Today. Who's He?

Dhruv Rathee will join Prakash Raj at Bengaluru’s anti-SIR protest today, with the CJP also holding a People’s Tribunal at Freedom Park.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhruv Rathee joins Prakash Raj at Bengaluru's anti-SIR protest.
  • Cockroach Janta Party organizes
  • Event addresses electoral roll revision, attracting multiple activist groups.
  • Protest follows Opposition leaders' anti-SIR demonstrations in Delhi.

YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee is set to join actor and activist Prakash Raj at an anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru on Thursday, after Raj revealed him as the “special guest” he had teased a day earlier. The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is scheduled to take place at Freedom Park from 10:30 am on October 8. The event will include a mass Chappal protest and a People's Tribunal focused on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

Prakash Raj Reveals Surprise Guest

Prakash Raj had on Wednesday urged people to gather at Freedom Park and announced that a special guest would attend the protest. He later returned to social media to disclose that Rathee would be joining the event.

Introducing Rathee as a prominent voice supporting the protest, Raj said: "Hi everyone. In the morning video, I had promised you that we will be announcing a very special guest. A voice with a spine, who will be joining us at Freedom Park, Bengaluru. That's none other than Dhruv Rathee. Dhruv Rathee, first time in Bengaluru! In support of scrap SIR!" the actor said in a social media video.

Rathee subsequently confirmed that he would be present in Bengaluru. In a video shared on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke introduced him as the surprise guest and appealed to people to attend the gathering.

"Gyanesh, it's done bro. Jai Hind," Rathee wrote in the post.

ALSO READ: 'Irreplaceable Loss': Yogi, Gadkari, Sunetra Pawar Mourn Nana Patekar's Demise, Recall His Work Beyond Cinema

Aishe Ghosh, Neha Bora To Attend

Raj has also named several other individuals and groups expected to participate in the Freedom Park gathering.

"Please come in large numbers! Stand with all the cockroaches who will be there. Aishe Ghosh will be there. Neha Bora will be there. All young organisations will be there. Civil Society will be there. And the victims of SIR from across the districts of Karnataka will be there. Let's come together to raise our voice in solidarity against this draconian SIR!" the actor said.

According to the organisers, the event will bring together participants from different parts of Karnataka. CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the programme would also feature a People's Tribunal, where organisers plan to interact with people they say have been removed from the electoral rolls.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

CJP Plans People's Tribunal

The CJP, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, has planned the protest around concerns over the SIR exercise in Karnataka. The October 8 programme will combine the Chappal protest with the People's Tribunal.

Ranka said the organisers would attend "the People's tribunal on SIR, interacting with Kannadigas who have been wrongfully removed from the voters list."

The event comes amid a wider political dispute over the revision of electoral rolls, with Opposition parties and civil society groups raising questions about the process and its impact on voters.

Rahul Gandhi Protest In Delhi

The Bengaluru gathering comes a day after Opposition MPs staged a protest in Delhi over the SIR exercise and other electoral issues.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition MPs, had gone to Jantar Mantar for a march seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrators were stopped by Delhi Police near the designated protest location.

Gandhi was seen resisting attempts by police personnel to move him from the area. Priyanka Gandhi and other Opposition MPs were also present as police intervened.

Gandhi and other leaders were subsequently removed from the spot and taken away in a tempo traveller. The leaders were later released.

Who Is Dhruv Rathee?

Dhruv Rathee is an Indian YouTuber, vlogger and political commentator known for videos dealing with political and social issues, including explanatory and fact-checking content.

Born in Haryana, Rathee studied mechanical engineering in Germany before establishing a significant online following through his videos. He has also recently been in the news over comments related to the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the key figures attending the anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru?

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor Prakash Raj are headlining the protest. Other attendees include Aishe Ghosh, Neha Bora, and victims of SIR.

What is the purpose and location of the protest?

The protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, aims to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It will begin at 10:30 am on October 8.

Who is organizing the protest and what activities are planned?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is organizing the protest. Activities include a mass Chappal protest and a People's Tribunal to interact with those removed from electoral rolls.

Why is Dhruv Rathee attending the Bengaluru protest?

Dhruv Rathee, a prominent YouTuber and political commentator, is joining the protest to support the anti-SIR movement. Prakash Raj introduced him as a

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Oct 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Bengaluru Protest CJP Dhruv Rathee Abhijeet Dipke
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
What Are The Charges Under Which Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi Were Detained?
What Are The Charges Under Which Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi Were Detained?
World
'Could Be My Children': French Mayor Shields Student Protestors As Police Fire Tear Gas | WATCH
'Could Be My Children': French Mayor Shields Student Protestors As Police Fire Tear Gas | WATCH
News
'Unmistakable Presence': PM Modi, Yogi, Gadkari Condole Nana Patekar's Demise, Recall His Work Beyond Cinema
'Unmistakable Presence': PM Modi Mourns Nana Patekar; Gadkari Recalls His Work For Farmers
India
Karnataka Congress To Observe 'Black Day' Against Party Leaders' Detention In Delhi
Karnataka Congress To Observe 'Black Day' Against Party Leaders' Detention In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget