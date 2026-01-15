Bageshwar Dham’s head priest Dhirendra Shastri triggered a fresh political row after making a controversial remark during a public address, drawing sharp reactions online and renewed debate around religion-based rhetoric. In a separate development, Bollywood actor Salman Khan found himself dragged into a political controversy after a Uttar Pradesh government minister-level functionary labelled him “anti-national”, days after actor Shah Rukh Khan was also targeted in public commentary. The event also saw the presence of several religious figures, including Moni Baba from Amethi and Shivanand Giri Maharaj.

Controversial Remark Sparks Row

Shastri also made a communally-charged remark, claiming that those who “do not accept the Vedas” will have children with “Muslim names”, a statement that drew criticism for promoting division. The comment has drawn criticism for potentially deepening social polarisation, with observers urging restraint and responsible public messaging from religious leaders.

Salman Khan Pulled Into Political Controversy

Meanwhile, political rhetoric around film personalities intensified further after UP government’s status-holder minister Thakur Raghuraj Singh reportedly called actor Salman Khan “deshdrohi (anti-national)”. The remarks come shortly after Shah Rukh Khan was targeted in similar public comments, signalling a wider trend of celebrity names being dragged into political narratives.

The actor has not responded publicly to the claim. The comment, however, has sparked debate on social media, with many questioning the basis and intent behind such statements.

