Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crews stopped aircraft promptly, averting immediate collision risk.

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has launched an investigation after two passenger aircraft came face-to-face on the same taxiway at Ahmedabad Airport. The incident occurred on June 24 and involved an Air India and an IndiGo Airbus A320. Although the aircraft ended up on the same taxiway, both flight crews reacted promptly and stopped their planes in time, preventing any risk of collision. The regulator is now examining what caused the operational lapse.

Taxiway Mix-Up

The Air India A320, operating flight AI2493 from Mumbai, landed on Runway 23 before exiting via Taxiway C. According to DGCA, the aircraft had been instructed to proceed to the international apron through Taxiway P and then turn onto Taxiway G.

However, instead of turning onto Taxiway G, the aircraft continued along Taxiway P before the crew realised the error and brought the aircraft to a halt. At the same time, an IndiGo A320 operating flight 6E-5160 from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was taxiing on the same route. The IndiGo pilots also stopped their aircraft immediately.

The DGCA confirmed that a safe distance was maintained between the two aircraft throughout the incident, meaning there was no immediate danger of a collision. The Air India aircraft was later towed to its parking stand.

Also Read: Air India Plane Takes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Facing IndiGo Aircraft At Ahmedabad Airport

Focus Of The Investigation

The aviation regulator will now determine why the Air India aircraft deviated from its assigned taxi route despite receiving clear instructions. Investigators will assess whether the incident resulted from pilot error, a misunderstanding of air traffic control instructions, or any procedural shortcomings.

The findings of the inquiry are expected to help establish accountability and identify whether additional safety measures or operational changes are required to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also Read: DGCA Takes Action After Air India Flight Enters Pakistan Airspace