‘Got The Guts?’ Derek O’Brien Dares Modi To Resign If BJP Loses Bengal Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC MP challenged PM Modi to resign if BJP loses Bengal.

O'Brien accused Modi of making Bengal election personal.

TMC accuses central forces of bias; polls continue.

Bengal election draws national focus amid fierce political battle.

Derek O'Brien Challenges PM Modi: In a sharp escalation of political rhetoric, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step down if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fails to win the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections. In a video message, O’Brien accused Modi of positioning himself as the BJP’s face across all constituencies in the state, turning the election into a personal contest.

“You yourself announced that you are the candidate in all 294 seats in Bengal. Stop making tall claims and accept this challenge. On May 4, when Mamata Banerjee and the TMC win Bengal, have the courage to resign from the post of Prime Minister.” He ended his message with a sharp taunt: “Got the guts?”

High-Decibel War Of Words

The remarks reflect the intensifying battle between the TMC and BJP, with both sides sharpening their attacks as polling progresses. The BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign in the state, with Modi addressing 19 rallies since mid-March, signalling the party’s determination to expand its footprint in Bengal.

The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has countered with equally forceful messaging, framing the election as a fight to protect regional identity and governance.

Voting Across 142 Seats

Polling on April 29 is underway in 142 Assembly constituencies across seven districts, many of which are considered strongholds of the ruling TMC. According to the Election Commission, around 3.21 crore voters are expected to participate in this phase, deciding the fate of 1,448 candidates.

The scale and stakes of the contest have made this phase particularly crucial in determining the overall outcome of the elections.

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Mamata Alleges Bias By Central Forces

Amid the political sparring, Mamata Banerjee has raised serious concerns about the role of central forces deployed during polling. She alleged that officers brought in from outside the state were acting under the influence of the BJP.

“They are not allowing the councillor of ward number 70 to step out. They are picking up all our boys.”

Banerjee maintained that while her party supports peaceful polling, the presence of personnel unfamiliar with local conditions has contributed to tension on the ground.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Election 2026: Voting Halted In Baranagar After EVM Failures; BJP Flags ‘Fake Machine’ Near Booth

Bengal At Centre Of National Focus

The exchange of challenges and highlights the charged political climate in West Bengal, where the contest has drawn national attention. Derek O’Brien’s dare and Mamata Banerjee’s allegations together underscore the intensity of a battle that has gone beyond local stakes to become a defining political contest.

With millions casting their votes and both parties locked in a fierce struggle, the outcome in Bengal is set to have significant implications for the broader political landscape.