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HomeNews‘Got The Guts?’ Derek O’Brien Dares Modi To Resign If BJP Loses Bengal Elections

‘Got The Guts?’ Derek O’Brien Dares Modi To Resign If BJP Loses Bengal Elections

Derek O’Brien challenges PM Modi to resign if BJP loses Bengal, as Mamata flags central forces bias amid high-stakes Phase 2 polling.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MP challenged PM Modi to resign if BJP loses Bengal.
  • O'Brien accused Modi of making Bengal election personal.
  • TMC accuses central forces of bias; polls continue.
  • Bengal election draws national focus amid fierce political battle.

Derek O'Brien Challenges PM Modi: In a sharp escalation of political rhetoric, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step down if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fails to win the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections. In a video message, O’Brien accused Modi of positioning himself as the BJP’s face across all constituencies in the state, turning the election into a personal contest.

“You yourself announced that you are the candidate in all 294 seats in Bengal. Stop making tall claims and accept this challenge. On May 4, when Mamata Banerjee and the TMC win Bengal, have the courage to resign from the post of Prime Minister.” He ended his message with a sharp taunt: “Got the guts?”

High-Decibel War Of Words

The remarks reflect the intensifying battle between the TMC and BJP, with both sides sharpening their attacks as polling progresses. The BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign in the state, with Modi addressing 19 rallies since mid-March, signalling the party’s determination to expand its footprint in Bengal.

The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has countered with equally forceful messaging, framing the election as a fight to protect regional identity and governance.

Voting Across 142 Seats

Polling on April 29 is underway in 142 Assembly constituencies across seven districts, many of which are considered strongholds of the ruling TMC. According to the Election Commission, around 3.21 crore voters are expected to participate in this phase, deciding the fate of 1,448 candidates.

The scale and stakes of the contest have made this phase particularly crucial in determining the overall outcome of the elections.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Phase 2 Polls: Mamata Vs Suvendu In High-Stakes Showdown

Mamata Alleges Bias By Central Forces

Amid the political sparring, Mamata Banerjee has raised serious concerns about the role of central forces deployed during polling. She alleged that officers brought in from outside the state were acting under the influence of the BJP.

“They are not allowing the councillor of ward number 70 to step out. They are picking up all our boys.”

Banerjee maintained that while her party supports peaceful polling, the presence of personnel unfamiliar with local conditions has contributed to tension on the ground.

 ALSO READ: West Bengal Election 2026: Voting Halted In Baranagar After EVM Failures; BJP Flags ‘Fake Machine’ Near Booth

Bengal At Centre Of National Focus

The exchange of challenges and highlights the charged political climate in West Bengal, where the contest has drawn national attention. Derek O’Brien’s dare and Mamata Banerjee’s allegations together underscore the intensity of a battle that has gone beyond local stakes to become a defining political contest.

With millions casting their votes and both parties locked in a fierce struggle, the outcome in Bengal is set to have significant implications for the broader political landscape.

Before You Go

Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action

Frequently Asked Questions

What challenge has Derek O'Brien issued to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Derek O'Brien has challenged Prime Minister Modi to resign if the BJP fails to win the West Bengal Assembly elections. He stated this on May 4th when Mamata Banerjee and TMC won Bengal.

Why is Derek O'Brien framing the election as a personal contest for the Prime Minister?

O'Brien accuses PM Modi of positioning himself as the BJP's face in all West Bengal constituencies. He believes Modi is turning the election into a personal contest with his presence.

What concerns has Mamata Banerjee raised about the central forces?

Mamata Banerjee alleged that central forces deployed during polling are acting under BJP influence. She claims they are hindering local TMC workers and causing tension.

How many voters and candidates are involved in the ongoing polling phase?

Around 3.21 crore voters are expected to participate in this phase, deciding the fate of 1,448 candidates. Polling is underway across 142 Assembly constituencies.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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