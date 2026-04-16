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HomeNewsDelimitation & Women’s Reservation Bills: BJP 293, INDIA 232-Lok Sabha Numbers Explained

Delimitation & Women’s Reservation Bills: BJP 293, INDIA 232-Lok Sabha Numbers Explained

BJP needs 360 votes to pass the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, falling short with 293 as smaller parties and independents become crucial.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Smaller parties and independents will be decisive.

The BJP-led government will require a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, setting the stage for a tight numbers battle. The 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill includes provisions on women’s reservation and delimitation. With three seats currently vacant, the effective strength of the House stands at 540, making 360 votes the crucial mark. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is well short of this figure, meaning support from smaller parties and independents could prove decisive in determining whether the legislation is cleared in Parliament.

The Majority Math

Out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats, three remain vacant, leaving 540 sitting MPs. A two-thirds majority translates to 360 votes-the minimum required to pass the amendment.

The NDA currently has 293 MPs, while the opposition INDIA bloc holds 232 seats. Independents account for 7 MPs, and smaller parties contribute another 8, making them potential kingmakers in the vote.

NDA Strength

  1. BJP- 240
  2. TDP- 16
  3. JDU- 12
  4. Shivsena- 7
  5. LJP (R)- 5
  6. Jansena Party- 2
  7. Janta Dal (S)- 2
  8. RLD- 2
  9. AGP- 1
  10. NCP- 1
  11. SKM- 1
  12. AJSU- 1
  13. Apna Dal (S)- 1
  14. UPPL- 1
  15. Oth- 1

Opposition Numbers

  1. Congress- 98
  2. SP- 37
  3. TMC- 28
  4. DMK- 22
  5. Shiv Sena (UBT)- 9
  6. NCP (SP)- 8
  7. CPI (M)- 4
  8. RJD- 4
  9. IUML- 3
  10. AAP- 3
  11. JMM- 3
  12. CPI- 2
  13. VCK- 2
  14. CPI (ML)- 2
  15. NC- 2
  16. Kerala Congress- 1
  17. MDMK- 1
  18. AIMIM- 1
  19. RSP- 1
  20. ASP- 1

Others Hold The Key

Independent MPs number 7, while other parties include YSRCP (4), RLP (1), BAP (1), SAD (1) and ZPM (1).

With the NDA falling short by a significant margin, the passage of the Bill will depend on cross-party support, abstentions, or strategic alliances-making every vote critical in the Lok Sabha’s evolving political arithmetic.

 

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Lok Sabha Special Session Delimitation & Women’s Reservation Bills
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