Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Tahir Hussain Breaks Down In Tears After Conviction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tahir Hussain convicted in IB Ankit Sharma murder case.

IB officer Ankit Sharma killed during 2020 Delhi riots.

In a major verdict in the 2020 Delhi riots case, the Karkardooma Court on Monday convicted former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. Following his conviction, Tahir Hussain broke down in court and was seen crying.

Ankit Sharma was killed during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February 2020. His body was later recovered from a drain.

The case was registered at Dayalpur Police Station on the complaint of Sharma's father. Along with Tahir Hussain, 10 others were named as accused in the case.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 109, 114, 147, 148, 149, 153A, 201, 302, 365, 436, 505, 120B and 34.

Court Also Convicts 11 Others

Apart from Tahir Hussain, the court also convicted Nazim, Qasim, Anas and Javed. The five were held guilty under Sections 302, 365, 188, 153A, 147 and 148 of the IPC.

The court acquitted six other accused in the case.

The court is expected to issue its detailed written order on Tuesday, after which it will fix a date for arguments on the quantum of sentence.

What Happened With Ankit Sharma?

According to the complaint, Sharma, an IB officer, returned home from work on February 25, 2020, before stepping out again. When he failed to return, his family launched a search and was later informed by local residents that he had been killed and his body dumped in the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque in the Chand Bagh Pulia area. His body was subsequently recovered from the drain.

In his complaint, Ravinder Kumar alleged that his son was murdered by then AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others. He claimed the accused had gathered at Hussain's office before allegedly killing Sharma and disposing of his body.

Hussain was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party after his name surfaced in the case.

On March 24, 2023, the court framed charges against Hussain and 10 co-accused — Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam alias Bobby and Muntajim alias Musa.

The accused were charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, promoting enmity between groups, murder and criminal conspiracy. Hussain also faced additional charges of abetment and making statements conducive to public mischief.

The case relates to the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The clashes, marked by incidents of stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, claimed 53 lives and left several others injured.