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‘Delhi Police, Seekh Lo Kuch’: Abhijeet Dipke Praises Mumbai Police
In a post, Dipke wrote, “Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind🇮🇳”
Abhijeet Dipke thanked the Mumbai Police for their cooperation and saluted the personnel who were on duty, while taking a dig at the Delhi Police.
In a post, Dipke wrote, “Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind🇮🇳”
‘Delhi Police, Seekh Lo Kuch’
Dipke followed his message of appreciation with a direct remark aimed at the Delhi Police.
“Delhi Police, seekh lo kuch Mumbai Police se. 🙂” he wrote.
His post praised the Mumbai Police for their cooperation while urging the Delhi Police to learn from them.
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