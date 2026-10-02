‘Delhi Police, Seekh Lo Kuch’: Abhijeet Dipke Praises Mumbai Police

Abhijeet Dipke thanked the Mumbai Police for their cooperation and saluted the personnel who were on duty, while taking a dig at the Delhi Police.

In a post, Dipke wrote, “Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind🇮🇳”

‘Delhi Police, Seekh Lo Kuch’

Dipke followed his message of appreciation with a direct remark aimed at the Delhi Police.

“Delhi Police, seekh lo kuch Mumbai Police se. 🙂” he wrote.

His post praised the Mumbai Police for their cooperation while urging the Delhi Police to learn from them.