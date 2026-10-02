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English NewsNews‘Delhi Police, Seekh Lo Kuch’: Abhijeet Dipke Praises Mumbai Police

‘Delhi Police, Seekh Lo Kuch’: Abhijeet Dipke Praises Mumbai Police

In a post, Dipke wrote, “Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind🇮🇳”

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 10:59 PM (IST)

Abhijeet Dipke thanked the Mumbai Police for their cooperation and saluted the personnel who were on duty, while taking a dig at the Delhi Police.

In a post, Dipke wrote, “Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind🇮🇳”

‘Delhi Police, Seekh Lo Kuch’

Dipke followed his message of appreciation with a direct remark aimed at the Delhi Police.

“Delhi Police, seekh lo kuch Mumbai Police se. 🙂” he wrote.

His post praised the Mumbai Police for their cooperation while urging the Delhi Police to learn from them.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Delhi POlice CJP Protest Abhijeet Dipke Praises Mumbai Police
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