Delhi Police on Sunday said officers informed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke about his grandmother’s death and offered assistance, including help with flights and phone calls. Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said Dipke declined repeated offers to speak to his parents. She also defended the detention of Dipke on October 10, citing the absence of permission for a proposed protest at Janpath, alleged previous non-compliance with police directives and security concerns in the national capital.

Police Cite Past Conduct

Explaining the decision to deny permission for the proposed sit-in protest at Janpath, Yadav said the party had previously failed to honour undertakings and comply with local directives.

#WATCH | Delhi | DCP Neha Yadav says, "As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined...Regarding CJP, their past conduct showed a failure to adhere to previously given undertakings and local directives. When permission was granted previously, they did not abide by the law; the crowd they mobilized engaged in heavy stone-pelting, arson, and violence, causing significant damage to public property. Permission for the proposed sit-in protest at Janpath was denied due to the failure to follow prescribed procedures, a history of non-compliance with laws and guidelines, and the prevailing security and law-and-order situation. To ensure Delhi's security and protect the lives and property of its citizens, Section 133 BNSS was imposed in several areas of the city, prohibiting any form of gathering or protest. Abhijeet Dipke and two of their associates were detained on October 10 in connection with a call for a protest at Janpath as permission for the demonstration had not been granted" — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

She alleged that during an earlier demonstration, a crowd mobilised by the party engaged in stone-pelting, arson and violence, causing significant damage to public property.

Yadav said the decision was based on the party’s alleged history of non-compliance with laws and guidelines, its failure to follow prescribed procedures and the prevailing security situation.

Also Read: ‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Dipke Says He Hasn’t Signed Bond Promising Not To Protest

Police Describe Assistance Offered

Addressing the circumstances surrounding Dipke’s grandmother’s death, Yadav said officers approached him as soon as the police received the information.

She said officers conveyed the news sensitively and offered assistance with flights, phone calls and other arrangements he might require.

According to the DCP, officers repeatedly asked Dipke whether he wanted to speak to his parents, but he declined the offer.

Section 133 BNSS Imposed

The DCP said Section 133 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been imposed in several areas of Delhi to maintain law and order. The measure prohibits gatherings and protests in the affected areas, she said.

According to Yadav, Dipke and two associates were detained on October 10 in connection with a call for a demonstration at Janpath, as permission for the proposed protest had not been granted.

She said the police action was necessary to ensure the security of the national capital and protect the lives and property of its residents.

Also Read: Day 2 Of CJP Stir: Fresh Detentions In Delhi Despite Court Order, Protesters Allege Manhandling