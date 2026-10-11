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English NewsNewsDelhi Police Releases Video Of CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, Says He Was Offered Help After Grandmother’s Death

Delhi Police Releases Video Of CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, Says He Was Offered Help After Grandmother’s Death

Delhi Police says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was offered assistance after his grandmother’s death, while defending his detention over a planned protest.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 06:46 PM (IST)

Delhi Police on Sunday said officers informed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke about his grandmother’s death and offered assistance, including help with flights and phone calls. Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said Dipke declined repeated offers to speak to his parents. She also defended the detention of Dipke on October 10, citing the absence of permission for a proposed protest at Janpath, alleged previous non-compliance with police directives and security concerns in the national capital.

Police Cite Past Conduct

Explaining the decision to deny permission for the proposed sit-in protest at Janpath, Yadav said the party had previously failed to honour undertakings and comply with local directives.

She alleged that during an earlier demonstration, a crowd mobilised by the party engaged in stone-pelting, arson and violence, causing significant damage to public property.

Yadav said the decision was based on the party’s alleged history of non-compliance with laws and guidelines, its failure to follow prescribed procedures and the prevailing security situation.  

Also Read: ‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Dipke Says He Hasn’t Signed Bond Promising Not To Protest

Police Describe Assistance Offered

Addressing the circumstances surrounding Dipke’s grandmother’s death, Yadav said officers approached him as soon as the police received the information.

She said officers conveyed the news sensitively and offered assistance with flights, phone calls and other arrangements he might require.

According to the DCP, officers repeatedly asked Dipke whether he wanted to speak to his parents, but he declined the offer.

Section 133 BNSS Imposed

The DCP said Section 133 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been imposed in several areas of Delhi to maintain law and order. The measure prohibits gatherings and protests in the affected areas, she said.

According to Yadav, Dipke and two associates were detained on October 10 in connection with a call for a demonstration at Janpath, as permission for the proposed protest had not been granted.

She said the police action was necessary to ensure the security of the national capital and protect the lives and property of its residents.

Also Read: Day 2 Of CJP Stir: Fresh Detentions In Delhi Despite Court Order, Protesters Allege Manhandling

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijit Dipke Abhijit Dipke Grandmother
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