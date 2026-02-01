Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain Amid IMD Alert For Storms and Hail In North India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsDelhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain Amid IMD Alert For Storms and Hail In North India

Delhi-NCR saw rain on Sunday as IMD issued alerts for storms, hail, strong winds, snowfall and fog across several north Indian states.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 09:41 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed light rain on Sunday morning as a new western disturbance began impacting weather patterns across large parts of north India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall signals the beginning of an active weather phase that is expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and hail to several states over the course of the day. 

The IMD has placed the national capital under a yellow alert, cautioning residents about the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds may touch 30–40 kmph at isolated locations. Similar conditions are expected in neighbouring regions, including Haryana and Chandigarh, where local administrations have also issued advisories in response to the forecast.  

Thunderstorm Alert for Delhi-NCR and Neighbouring States 

Meteorologists said the ongoing weather activity is linked to a fresh western disturbance moving across the northern parts of the country. While rainfall in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain light to moderate, the accompanying thunderstorms and sudden wind gusts could cause minor disruptions, especially during peak travel hours. 

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid open areas during lightning activity, and secure loose objects that could be displaced by strong winds.  

Orange Alert Issued 

The IMD has issued an orange alert for eastern Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh, where thunderstorms along with hailstorms are very likely at isolated places. These weather conditions pose potential risks to standing crops, horticulture produce, and exposed infrastructure. 

Farmers in these regions have been advised to take precautionary steps, including safeguarding harvested crops and avoiding outdoor agricultural activities during periods of intense weather.  

Western Himalayan Region Braces for Stronger Weather 

The impact of the system is expected to be more pronounced over the western Himalayan region. Himachal Pradesh may experience thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand are also likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by moderate winds. 

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are forecast at isolated locations in higher-altitude areas. Such conditions may temporarily disrupt road connectivity and affect travel in vulnerable mountain stretches, particularly in regions prone to landslides or snow accumulation.  

Cold Day and Fog Conditions in Plains and Eastern India 

In Uttar Pradesh, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected, while isolated areas may also experience cold day conditions, with daytime temperatures staying below seasonal averages. Further east, parts of Odisha could witness dense fog during early morning hours, which may impact visibility and disrupt transport services. 

The IMD has urged people across affected regions to stay updated with local weather advisories as conditions may change rapidly. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Weather Updates Weather Forecast Delhi NCR Rain IMD Alert
