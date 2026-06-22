The Delhi government has directed a 20% reservation for former Agniveers in government recruitment. This initiative comes from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's administration.
Delhi Government Announces 20% Job Quota For Former Agniveers
Former Agniveers looking for a government job in Delhi now have clarity on where to apply. Here's which departments and posts fall under the new 20% quota.
- Delhi government mandates 20% job reservation for ex-Agniveers.
- Reservation applies to Group C posts like police constable, fireman.
- LG Sandhu set June 30 deadline for rule amendments.
The Delhi government is rolling out a clear roadmap for former Agniveers looking for government jobs in the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's administration has directed that 20% reservation be given to ex-Agniveers in government recruitment. With this move, questions are now coming up over which departments and which posts will actually be covered under this quota. Lieutenant Governor Tarnjit Singh Sandhu has shared the details of these instructions.
Which Departments Will Offer 20% Reservation?
Lieutenant Governor Tarnjit Singh Sandhu reviewed the strategy for giving reservation benefits to former Agniveers across various government departments and agencies during a meeting with Delhi's Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and other senior officials.
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Following this, he directed 20% reservation for Agniveers retiring from the Army in Group C posts such as police constable, fireman, forest guard, jail warden and wildlife guard.
What Is The Deadline For Finalising Recruitment Rules?
Posts under Group C are non-gazetted in nature. The Lieutenant Governor said recruitment will remain open to all eligible former Agniveers, so that they get equal opportunity and their service to the nation gets due recognition.
Reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to Ex-Agniveers across various Government departments and agencies in Delhi during a meeting with the Chief Secretary, @CPDelhi, and other senior officials. This important initiative is being implemented in accordance with… pic.twitter.com/UOLrcUNi7y— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 18, 2026
He added that June 30 has been set as the deadline for all concerned departments to complete the necessary procedures and amendments in recruitment rules. Sandhu also said departments have been given the freedom to use the special skills of these new recruits based on their own requirements.
What Is The Agniveer Scheme?
The Agniveer scheme is a military recruitment programme of the central government, launched in 2022. Under this scheme, young people are recruited into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a period of four years.
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Those selected are called Agniveers. After completing four years of service, a maximum of 25% of Agniveers are retained in regular service based on their merit and performance, while the remaining 75% are released from service with a Seva Nidhi package and other benefits.
The scheme aims to make the armed forces younger and more technically skilled, while also giving young people access to military training and employment opportunities.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What percentage of reservation is offered to former Agniveers in Delhi government jobs?
Which specific government posts are included in this reservation for ex-Agniveers?
The 20% reservation is specifically for Group C posts. These roles include police constable, fireman, forest guard, jail warden, and wildlife guard.
What is the deadline for departments to finalize recruitment rules for the Agniveer reservation?
Lieutenant Governor Tarnjit Singh Sandhu has set June 30 as the deadline. All concerned departments must complete necessary procedures and amendments to recruitment rules by this date.
What is the Agniveer scheme?
The Agniveer scheme, launched in 2022, is a central government program. It recruits youth for four years into the Army, Navy, and Air Force, aiming for younger and more skilled armed forces.