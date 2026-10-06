Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.9 Hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Tremors Felt In Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Tuesday night, with tremors also felt in Delhi.

According to the earthquake details, the quake occurred at 10:23:13 pm IST. The epicentre was located at latitude 30.103° N and longitude 79.561° E, at a depth of 13 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology said in a posr on X.

The confirmation from the National Center for Seismology came only around 10.40 pm, with many people taking to social media until then, wondering if others had felt the tremors too.