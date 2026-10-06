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English NewsNewsEarthquake Of Magnitude 4.9 Hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Tremors Felt In Delhi

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.9 Hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Tremors Felt In Delhi

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli at 10:23 pm on Tuesday, with tremors felt in Delhi. The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km, the NCS said.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 11:02 PM (IST)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Tuesday night, with tremors also felt in Delhi.

According to the earthquake details, the quake occurred at 10:23:13 pm IST. The epicentre was located at latitude 30.103° N and longitude 79.561° E, at a depth of 13 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology said in a posr on X.

The confirmation from the National Center for Seismology came only around 10.40 pm, with many people taking to social media until then, wondering if others had felt the tremors too. 

Further details awaited.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Earthquake Uttarakhand Earthquake Breaking News ABP Live DELHI
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