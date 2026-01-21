Delhi Court Issues Notice To Sunjay Kapur’s Sister In Defamation Case Filed By Wife Priya Kapur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Delhi court at Patiala House has issued a legal notice to industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by his wife, Priya Kapur. The development comes days after Priya approached the court alleging “serious reputational harm” caused by Mandhira’s public statements.

The notice was issued on Wednesday after the court found sufficient grounds to proceed with the complaint. Priya’s counsel told the court that Mandhira had previously also taken Sunjay Kapur to court.

Court Finds Grounds Under BNSS

After examining the complaint filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the court concluded that a prima facie case existed to issue notice. Mandhira Kapur Smith has been directed to appear before the court on March 12, the next date of hearing.

Allegations Of ‘Sustained And Coordinated’ Defamation

The notice follows Priya Kapur’s appearance before the court to lead pre-summoning evidence, during which she submitted documentary material in support of her claims. According to the complaint, Mandhira allegedly carried out a “sustained and coordinated campaign” of defamatory statements through television interviews, podcasts and digital media platforms.

Priya has alleged that these statements contained “direct imputations” affecting her “integrity, professional competence, legitimacy”, causing significant reputational damage.

Timing Of Statements Flagged In Court

It was further argued that the alleged defamatory remarks were made around the time of Sunjay Kapur’s death, when Priya was grieving. The complaint characterises the statements as “deliberate, malicious and calculated” to harm her reputation during a period of vulnerability.

Counsel Cites Past Litigation Against Sunjay Kapur

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Priya Kapur, told the court that this was not the first instance of Mandhira allegedly launching public or legal attacks within the family. He submitted that Mandhira had earlier initiated litigation against Sunjay Kapur and his company, allegedly to stall its initial public offering (IPO).

That dispute, Singh said, had reached the Supreme Court and was ultimately decided in Sunjay Kapur’s favour.

Court Examines Evidence At Pre-Summoning Stage

The complaint is supported by verbatim transcripts, recorded interviews, podcasts, published articles and digital content, which were placed before the court as evidence of defamation. At the pre-summoning stage, the court limited itself to examining whether the materials were sufficient to proceed, without recording any finding of guilt.

Will Dispute Also Addressed

Addressing issues related to the will, advocate Singh told the court that it complies with all legal requirements, including the appointment of an executor and attestation by two witnesses. He argued that the opposing side is “not genuinely” challenging the will’s validity and is instead “raising peripheral issues”.