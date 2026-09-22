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English NewsNewsDelhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Cousin’s Wedding

Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Cousin’s Wedding

Karkardooma Court grants Sharjeel Imam interim bail from October 4-10 to attend his cousin’s wedding. His regular bail plea is due on September 30.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sharjeel Imam granted interim bail for cousin's wedding.
  • He faces UAPA charges linked to 2020 Delhi riots.
  • High Court deferred his regular bail plea hearing.

Delhi’s Karkardooma Court has granted Sharjeel Imam interim bail from October 4-10 so he can attend his cousin’s wedding. Imam, who has been in custody in a UAPA case linked to the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots, was arrested on August 35, 2020. The development comes days after the Delhi High Court deferred the hearing of Imam and Umar Khalid’s regular bail pleas in the same case.

High Court Defers Hearing

On Monday, September 21, the Delhi High Court deferred the hearing of the regular bail pleas of Imam and Khalid until 30 September. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

The Delhi Police had sought an adjournment, citing the ill health of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was representing the prosecution.

Also Read: Jamui Harassment Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Shot In Police Encounter

Earlier Wedding Relief

This is not the first time Imam has been granted interim bail on personal grounds. In March this year, the Karkardooma Court granted him 10 days of interim bail, to attend his younger brother’s wedding and look after his ailing mother.

That relief was granted with several conditions. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai directed Imam to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount.

The court also imposed restrictions during the interim bail period. Imam was barred from speaking to the media and was prohibited from using social media while he was out on interim bail.

The latest order allows Imam temporary release from custody. His regular bail plea, meanwhile, is scheduled to come up before the Delhi High Court on 30 September.

Also Read: Uproar In J&K Assembly As NC, BJP Clash Over Sheikh Abdullah, Maharaja Hari Singh Holiday

Published at : 22 Sep 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sharjeel Imam 2020 Delhi Riots Sharjeel Imam Bail
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