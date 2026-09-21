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English NewsNewsDelhi CEO Reiterates SIR Notice Does Not Mean Automatic Deletion Of Voter Names

Delhi CEO Reiterates SIR Notice Does Not Mean Automatic Deletion Of Voter Names

Delhi CEO clarifies SIR notices do not mean automatic voter name deletion. Electors will get a hearing before any action, with claims and objections open until October 29.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi CEO: notices don't automatically delete voter names.
  • Notices issued for unlinked entries and data discrepancies.
  • No deletion occurs without providing electors a hearing opportunity.
  • More officers and special camps facilitate roll updates.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has clarified that receiving a notice during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls does not mean that an elector's name will be deleted automatically.

The list of electors who have been issued notices, along with the reasons, has been published on the websites of the CEO, Delhi, District Election Officers and designated locations as per the SIR orders.

The CEO said the notices have been issued to electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last SIR, as well as those with logical discrepancies in their data.

This came after former deputy prime minister LK Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Election Commissioner SS Sandhu who were in the list of voters who have been issued notices for "discrepancies" in their details furnished under the SIR exercise.

The draft electoral roll was published on August 31, 2026, based on information provided by electors through Enumeration Forms submitted to Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The draft roll is available on the CEO Delhi website, offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and designated polling stations.

The CEO's office said the notice period and the period for claims and objections are currently underway, with time available for disposal of notices, claims and objections until October 29, 2026.

No Automatic Deletion Of Names

The CEO clarified that the issuance of a notice does not mean an elector's name will be deleted from the electoral rolls of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

According to the office, notices are being issued to the concerned electors to correct their data in ECINET. No name can be deleted without providing the elector an opportunity to be heard and issuing a proper speaking and appealable order.

The list of notices issued, along with the reasons, has been made available on the CEO Delhi website.

More AEROs, Special Camps

The number of Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) is being increased to facilitate the hearing process.

The election authorities are also organising special camps to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral rolls.

The CEO said the draft electoral roll includes electors who have mapped or linked themselves, or their progeny, with entries in the electoral rolls of the last SIR, as well as those who could not establish such a link.

The list of Absentee, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) electors prepared by BLOs during house-to-house visits, in consultation with Booth Level Agents appointed by recognised political parties, has also been made available on the CEO Delhi website.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does receiving a notice during the Special Intensive Revision mean?

Receiving a notice does not mean your name will be automatically deleted from the electoral rolls. It signifies a need to correct data or address discrepancies in your information.

Why are notices being issued to electors?

Notices are issued to electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last SIR or those with logical discrepancies in their data. They are primarily for data correction in ECINET.

Where can electors find the list of notices issued?

The list of electors who have been issued notices, along with the reasons, has been published on the websites of the CEO, Delhi, District Election Officers, and designated locations.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi CEO ELECTIONS SIR Delhi SIR
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