Receiving a notice does not mean your name will be automatically deleted from the electoral rolls. It signifies a need to correct data or address discrepancies in your information.
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Delhi CEO Reiterates SIR Notice Does Not Mean Automatic Deletion Of Voter Names
Delhi CEO clarifies SIR notices do not mean automatic voter name deletion. Electors will get a hearing before any action, with claims and objections open until October 29.
- Delhi CEO: notices don't automatically delete voter names.
- Notices issued for unlinked entries and data discrepancies.
- No deletion occurs without providing electors a hearing opportunity.
- More officers and special camps facilitate roll updates.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does receiving a notice during the Special Intensive Revision mean?
Why are notices being issued to electors?
Notices are issued to electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last SIR or those with logical discrepancies in their data. They are primarily for data correction in ECINET.
Where can electors find the list of notices issued?
The list of electors who have been issued notices, along with the reasons, has been published on the websites of the CEO, Delhi, District Election Officers, and designated locations.
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