Court Reserves Order On Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension

The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court has reserved its order on the police plea seeking a three-day extension of the judicial custody of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The hearing concluded on Wednesday, with the court yet to announce its decision. The development comes after the two leaders withdrew their petition challenging the extension of their judicial custody in the Delhi High Court earlier in the day.

Court Reserves Order

Das and Ranka were taken into custody on October 13 and sent to judicial custody on October 14. On October 19, the court extended their judicial custody for a further period.

During the latest hearing, police sought another three-day extension. The SEM Court has reserved its order on the request.

Earlier on Wednesday, the two CJP leaders withdrew their petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the extension of their judicial custody by the SEM.

During the hearing, when the court was informed that Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were 27 and 31 years old, respectively, the judge remarked, “That means you are not Gen Z.”

BJP Leader Backs Court

Reacting to the Delhi High Court's remarks, BJP leader RP Singh said the court had clearly indicated that the two men were beyond the age group commonly associated with Generation Z.

Singh also referred to the court's observation that people participating in protests must take responsibility for their actions.

He alleged that protesters had confronted police personnel when they were asked to check identity cards. Singh further referred to the arrest of three alleged terrorists in Amritsar, claiming they had intended to spread terror through the movement.

Also Read: ‘You're Not Gen Z’: Delhi HC On Das, Ranka's Bail Plea; Questions Changed Focus Of Protest

Congress Slams Remarks

Congress leader Brijendra Singh criticised the government's response to the protest, arguing that carrying the national flag should not be treated as an objectionable act.

“If the government has an objection even to a protest with the Tricolour, then this is the same government that organises Tricolour marches and rallies across the country,” he said.

He questioned why young people seeking to protest in Delhi while carrying the national flag were facing objections.

Singh also criticised the court's remarks, alleging that such developments reflected a broader threat to democratic freedoms.

Also Read: ‘Already Breached’: Delhi HC On CJP Das, Ranka’s Peace Bond And Key Court Takeaways