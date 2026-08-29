Controversy Erupts Over BJP Karnataka's 'Dimaagi Naxals' Post; CJP Leader Hits Back

A major political row has broken out on social media following a promotional clip shared by BJP Karnataka, which drew sharp criticism from civil rights activists and opposition figures.

The controversy stems from a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the official handle of BJP Karnataka, referencing the term "Dimaagi Naxals". In response, activist and investigative researcher Saurav Das, associated with Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), strongly condemned the post, accusing the ruling party of crossing line with its political rhetoric.

BJP Karnataka's Post

The party shared a video featuring a famous gun-firing scene of 'Rocky' from the film KGF: Chapter 2. Captioning the video with "No slowing down - taking on 'Dimaagi Naxals' with full force!", the handle framed the post as a aggressive political stand against ideological opponents.

Saurav Das's Sharp Reaction

Quote-tweeting the video, Saurav Das slammed the post, writing that the ruling party was "openly threatening to shoot the country’s youngsters dead!" He further labeled the post as "pure evil" and stated that the party appeared to have "lost the plot."

The exchange follows heightened political rhetoric around terms like "Dimaagi Naxals" and "Urban Naxals," which have drawn widespread debate across media platforms regarding free speech and political targeting.

2026. The ruling party is openly threatening to shoot the country’s youngsters dead! Pure evil. They seem to have lost the plot! https://t.co/V0N3VG2NqP — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 28, 2026

Political Emergence of Saurav Das

Saurav Das transitioned from an independent investigative journalist into a prominent political figure through RTI activism, legal reporting, and public advocacy. Initially gaining recognition for reporting on judicial accountability, access to information, and governance issues, he established a reputation for challenging state institutions through legal petitions and investigative pieces.

His political trajectory rose significantly after becoming Chief Spokesperson for the youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). What began as a satirical movement quickly evolved into a campaign focused on student rights, examination reforms, and institutional transparency.

Representing CJP in high-profile debates, leading demonstrations, and engaging directly with government officials turned Das into a visible voice for youth advocacy.

Combining media savvy with documentation-driven critiques, Das has positioned himself as a key representative of Gen-Z political discourse in India.