‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash

Betting Allegations, Jay Shah Remark Row

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) took a more aggressive line, alleging that India-Pakistan cricket matches generate massive betting proceeds. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, he said, “This is not an India-Pakistan match. This is a Jay Shah vs Pakistan match. The people of India do not want it,” referring to the ICC chief. Jay Shah has not yet responded to the remarks.

Pakistan Boycott U-Turn Sparks Controversy

The statements follow Pakistan reversing its earlier decision to boycott the fixture, which it had initially skipped in solidarity with Bangladesh after the International Cricket Council rejected a request to shift venues outside India citing “security concerns.” The controversy began when BJP politicians and right-wing groups criticized IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, for contracting a Bangladeshi player.

PCB Chief To Attend Colombo Match

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and a minister in the Shehbaz Sharif government, is expected to attend the match in Colombo and hold discussions with ICC officials on the sidelines. Naqvi had previously made headlines in October after controversially taking the Asia Cup trophy from Team India when India refused to accept it from him in his role as the Asian Cricket Council chairman.