Home News 'Enemy Country' Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash

Congress, Shiv Sena MPs attack India-Pakistan T20 clash; call Pakistan enemy, flag betting, political row ahead of match.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday took a hardline stance on India’s T20 World Cup group-stage clash against Pakistan, calling the neighbouring country an “enemy” and urging that it be treated accordingly. Randhawa, hailing from the border district of Gurdaspur in Punjab, said, “Pakistan is the enemy of our country, and it should be treated like that only. We have no dealings with them. Those who are on the border know how Pakistan is fighting a proxy war against India.”

Betting Allegations, Jay Shah Remark Row

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) took a more aggressive line, alleging that India-Pakistan cricket matches generate massive betting proceeds. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, he said, “This is not an India-Pakistan match. This is a Jay Shah vs Pakistan match. The people of India do not want it,” referring to the ICC chief. Jay Shah has not yet responded to the remarks.

Pakistan Boycott U-Turn Sparks Controversy

The statements follow Pakistan reversing its earlier decision to boycott the fixture, which it had initially skipped in solidarity with Bangladesh after the International Cricket Council rejected a request to shift venues outside India citing “security concerns.” The controversy began when BJP politicians and right-wing groups criticized IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, for contracting a Bangladeshi player.

PCB Chief To Attend Colombo Match

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and a minister in the Shehbaz Sharif government, is expected to attend the match in Colombo and hold discussions with ICC officials on the sidelines. Naqvi had previously made headlines in October after controversially taking the Asia Cup trophy from Team India when India refused to accept it from him in his role as the Asian Cricket Council chairman.

 
 

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
