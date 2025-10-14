WHO Flags 3 Indian Cough Syrups After Coldrif Deaths In Madhya Pradesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Weeks after the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified three such syrups in India. The agency has urged authorities worldwide to report back if any of these products are found in their countries.

Among the syrups flagged is Coldrif, which has been at the centre of controversy following the children’s deaths. The WHO reportedly listed specific batches of Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and ReLife from Shape Pharma as contaminated products.

Tamil Nadu-Based Firm Under Scrutiny

Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer, had its licence revoked after tests confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical historically associated with mass poisoning incidents. The syrup was linked to the deaths of at least 22 children, most of them from Parasia village in Chhindwara district.

According to Reuters, the WHO said the identified syrups pose significant risks and can cause severe, potentially life-threatening illness.

India’s Response To WHO Queries

Following the incident and the suspension of Coldrif’s licence, the WHO asked Indian authorities whether the syrups had been exported to other countries. As per PTI, the WHO was awaiting a response before issuing a Global Medical Products Alert.

Reuters later reported that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) informed the WHO that the syrups contained diethylene glycol levels nearly 500 times above the permissible limit. The toxic products were consumed by children under the age of five who later died in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indian health authority also clarified that none of the contaminated syrups were exported from India, a statement that was corroborated by the United States.

22 Child Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

The Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, came under scrutiny after tests revealed diethylene glycol concentrations exceeding 48 per cent, compared to the permissible limit of 0.1 per cent.

Following the findings, Sresan Pharmaceuticals’ licence was cancelled and its owner, G. Ranganathan, was arrested. Authorities also ordered an extensive inspection of other drug manufacturing units in the state.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the government issued an advisory to all states and union territories urging extreme caution in prescribing cough syrups to children. The advisory noted that such medicines should not be given to children below two years of age and are generally not recommended for those under five.