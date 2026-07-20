Abhijeet Dipke Issues Statement After Talks With Government; Delhi Police Urges Calm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police urged calm, cooperation, warned against misinformation.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' march, alleging that male police personnel lathi-charged women demonstrators. Vowing that the agitation would continue, Dipke claimed the government was attempting to suppress peaceful protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, even as Delhi Police appealed for calm and urged the public not to spread misinformation.

'We Won't Back Off'

Reacting to the police action, Dipke launched a sharp attack on the Centre, alleging that the authorities had used force against peaceful demonstrators.

"This government was not satisfied after the deaths of 20 NEET students. Now they are determined to spill more blood. Police personnel have lathi-charged women protesters," he alleged.

Dipke also claimed that male police personnel used batons against female demonstrators during the protest. Reiterating the party's stand, he declared that the CJP would not back down and would continue its agitation until its demands were met.

Also Read: 'End Sit-In, Assist Administration In Restoring Normalcy': Nadda Urges CJP Protesters

Police Appeal For Calm

Responding to the developments, Delhi Police appealed to protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with security personnel deployed on duty.

दिल्ली पुलिस सभी प्रदर्शनकारियों से संयम बरतने और शांति व कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में पुलिस का सहयोग करने की अपील करती है। सभी प्रदर्शनकारियों से अनुरोध है कि वे शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से प्रदर्शन करें । किसी भी गैर-कानूनी या हिंसक गतिविधि में शामिल न हों और ड्यूटी पर तैनात… pic.twitter.com/kfqh2gaTbI — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2026

In an official statement, police urged demonstrators to conduct their protests peacefully, refrain from any illegal or violent activities, and comply with lawful instructions issued by officers.

The force also advised the public not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified content on social media, urging citizens to rely only on credible sources while helping maintain law and order.

CJP Targets Government

"We carried the Tricolour, they raised lathis. We carried books, they fired tear gas. We showed the Constitution, they imposed authoritarianism," the party said.

The post further alleged that the day would be remembered for the manner in which "innocent students" were allegedly beaten near Parliament during the protest.

Also Read: CJP Protest Turns Violent; ABP Team Attacked, Police Vehicles Targeted