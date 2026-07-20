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English NewsNewsAbhijeet Dipke Issues Statement After Talks With Government; Delhi Police Urges Calm

Abhijeet Dipke Issues Statement After Talks With Government; Delhi Police Urges Calm

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke alleged police assaulted women protesters and vowed the party would not back down despite the crackdown.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
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  • Delhi Police urged calm, cooperation, warned against misinformation.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' march, alleging that male police personnel lathi-charged women demonstrators. Vowing that the agitation would continue, Dipke claimed the government was attempting to suppress peaceful protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, even as Delhi Police appealed for calm and urged the public not to spread misinformation.

'We Won't Back Off'

Reacting to the police action, Dipke launched a sharp attack on the Centre, alleging that the authorities had used force against peaceful demonstrators.

"This government was not satisfied after the deaths of 20 NEET students. Now they are determined to spill more blood. Police personnel have lathi-charged women protesters," he alleged.

Dipke also claimed that male police personnel used batons against female demonstrators during the protest. Reiterating the party's stand, he declared that the CJP would not back down and would continue its agitation until its demands were met.

Also Read: 'End Sit-In, Assist Administration In Restoring Normalcy': Nadda Urges CJP Protesters

Police Appeal For Calm

Responding to the developments, Delhi Police appealed to protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with security personnel deployed on duty.

In an official statement, police urged demonstrators to conduct their protests peacefully, refrain from any illegal or violent activities, and comply with lawful instructions issued by officers.

The force also advised the public not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified content on social media, urging citizens to rely only on credible sources while helping maintain law and order.

CJP Targets Government

"We carried the Tricolour, they raised lathis. We carried books, they fired tear gas. We showed the Constitution, they imposed authoritarianism," the party said.

The post further alleged that the day would be remembered for the manner in which "innocent students" were allegedly beaten near Parliament during the protest.

Also Read: CJP Protest Turns Violent; ABP Team Attacked, Police Vehicles Targeted

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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