CM Yogi’s Singapore Visit Begins With Rs 6,650 Crore Investment Boost For Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Singapore got off to a strong start, with Uttar Pradesh securing investment commitments worth ₹6,650 crore on the very first day. The agreements, signed with Universal Success Group, span housing, logistics and data infrastructure, sectors seen as critical to the state’s long-term economic roadmap.

Officials said the proposed projects are expected to create employment opportunities for more than 20,000 people, giving further momentum to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial expansion strategy.

Major Push For Housing Near Jewar Airport

A significant portion of the investment will go into developing an international theme-based township near Jewar Airport in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. The project will come up on 100 acres and involve an estimated outlay of ₹3,500 crore.

The township is expected to generate around 12,000 jobs once operational. Scheduled to begin in 2027, the development aims to complement the rapid growth around the upcoming Jewar International Airport and strengthen the region’s urban infrastructure.

Logistics Park To Strengthen Industrial Corridor

Another key MoU focuses on building a logistics park along the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway. Planned across 50 acres, the project entails an investment of ₹650 crore.

The logistics hub is projected to create nearly 7,500 employment opportunities and is slated for rollout in 2027. Authorities believe the facility will enhance supply chain efficiency and give a fresh impetus to industrial and export activities in the state.

Hyperscale Data Centre Park In Noida Region

In a move aligned with Uttar Pradesh’s ambition to emerge as a technology hub, the third agreement involves setting up a hyperscale data centre park in the Noida/Greater Noida area. Spread over 10 acres, the project will have 40 megawatts of IT power capacity and attract ₹2,500 crore in investment.

Expected to commence in 2028, the data centre park is likely to generate employment for about 1,500 people. The initiative is seen as a strategic step towards positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading data centre destination in India.

During discussions with investors, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s policy stability, expanding connectivity network and rapidly advancing industrial infrastructure. He assured the delegation of full cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government at every stage of project implementation.

The signing of three MoUs on the opening day of the Singapore visit is being viewed as a major milestone in boosting investment inflow, accelerating urban transformation and expanding employment opportunities across the state.