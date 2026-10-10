Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath highlighted UP's agricultural transformation since 2017.

UP's agriculture grew to 18%, becoming leading national producer.

Over ₹1.03 lakh crore paid directly to farmers.

Government prioritized farmer welfare, strengthening agriculture, improving facilities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the transformation of the state’s agricultural sector since 2017, describing farmers, or ‘annadatas’, as the foundation of the state’s economic strength and prosperity.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the double-engine government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working to provide farmers with facilities at every stage, from seeds to markets. He said farmers who previously struggled with debt and middlemen were now benefiting from improved seeds, irrigation facilities, direct payments for crops and the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme.

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According to Yogi Adityanath, irrigation projects that had remained pending for decades have been completed. Uttar Pradesh contributes 21 per cent of India’s total foodgrain production, while the state’s agricultural growth rate has risen from 8 per cent to 18 per cent.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s position as the country’s leading producer of milk, sugarcane and wheat, among other agricultural commodities.

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Over Rs 1.03 Lakh Crore Paid Directly To Farmers

Yogi Adityanath said the state had procured more than 519 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from over 80 lakh farmers between 2017 and March 2026. Payments exceeding Rs 1,03,833 crore were made directly to farmers, he added.

He further stated that the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy had been increased by Rs 71 per quintal this year.

Farmers’ Welfare Remains A Priority: CM Yogi

Emphasising the role of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s economic development, the Chief Minister said protecting their rights and ensuring their prosperity remained the government’s highest priorities. He also contrasted the situation before 2017 with the current support available to farmers, citing irrigation projects, MSP payments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and benefits under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme.

The Chief Minister said the government remained committed to strengthening the agricultural sector and improving facilities for farmers across the state.