Uttar Pradesh's agricultural growth rate has significantly increased from 8 percent to 18 percent since 2017. This highlights the transformation of the state's agricultural sector.
CM Yogi Highlights UP’s Agricultural Growth Since 2017, Says Farmers’ Prosperity Is Top Priority
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the state’s agricultural growth since 2017, citing an increase in the growth rate from 8% to 18%.
- CM Adityanath highlighted UP's agricultural transformation since 2017.
- UP's agriculture grew to 18%, becoming leading national producer.
- Over ₹1.03 lakh crore paid directly to farmers.
- Government prioritized farmer welfare, strengthening agriculture, improving facilities.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the transformation of the state’s agricultural sector since 2017, describing farmers, or ‘annadatas’, as the foundation of the state’s economic strength and prosperity.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the double-engine government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working to provide farmers with facilities at every stage, from seeds to markets. He said farmers who previously struggled with debt and middlemen were now benefiting from improved seeds, irrigation facilities, direct payments for crops and the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme.
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According to Yogi Adityanath, irrigation projects that had remained pending for decades have been completed. Uttar Pradesh contributes 21 per cent of India’s total foodgrain production, while the state’s agricultural growth rate has risen from 8 per cent to 18 per cent.
The Chief Minister also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s position as the country’s leading producer of milk, sugarcane and wheat, among other agricultural commodities.
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Over Rs 1.03 Lakh Crore Paid Directly To Farmers
Yogi Adityanath said the state had procured more than 519 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from over 80 lakh farmers between 2017 and March 2026. Payments exceeding Rs 1,03,833 crore were made directly to farmers, he added.
He further stated that the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy had been increased by Rs 71 per quintal this year.
Farmers’ Welfare Remains A Priority: CM Yogi
Emphasising the role of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s economic development, the Chief Minister said protecting their rights and ensuring their prosperity remained the government’s highest priorities. He also contrasted the situation before 2017 with the current support available to farmers, citing irrigation projects, MSP payments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and benefits under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme.
The Chief Minister said the government remained committed to strengthening the agricultural sector and improving facilities for farmers across the state.
Frequently Asked Questions
What has been the agricultural growth rate increase in Uttar Pradesh since 2017?
How much direct payment has been made to farmers in Uttar Pradesh?
Over Rs 1,03,833 crore has been paid directly to more than 80 lakh farmers for paddy procurement between 2017 and March 2026. This includes benefits from schemes like PM-KISAN.
What is Uttar Pradesh's contribution to India's total foodgrain production?
Uttar Pradesh contributes 21 percent of India's total foodgrain production. The state is also recognized as the country's leading producer of milk, sugarcane, and wheat.
What support has the UP government provided to farmers?
The government has provided improved seeds, completed pending irrigation projects, and ensured direct payments for crops. Farmers also receive support through schemes like PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi.