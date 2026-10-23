CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Questions Centre After Court Allows Matthew VanDyke To Travel To US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leader criticized mercenary VanDyke's travel to US.

Delhi court allowed VanDyke US travel, extended Ukrainian stay.

VanDyke and Ukrainians faced NIA arrest for Myanmar training.

CJP leaders verified sureties, affirmed their movement continues.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday criticised the Centre after a Delhi court allowed American mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke to travel to the United States. He linked the decision to the deployment of security forces in Delhi to prevent protests, alleging that forces had been moved away from border areas amid tensions with China.

"There are two big news update from today Mathew Vandyke the American mercenary who was training terrorists in Myanmar was allowed to go to US by the court. And why wouldn't he be we was "just" training terrorists and not waving the Tiranga. Another update is that our forces have said that it is tough to fight China. And why wouldn't it be when the Modi government has taken forces out of border areas and deployed them in Delhi so that no one can protest in Delhi," Dipke said in a video posted on X.

Delhi Court Allows VanDyke To Travel To US

A Delhi court on Friday permitted VanDyke to travel to the United States and extended permission for six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside India until February 24.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order while hearing applications filed by the seven foreign nationals.

VanDyke and the six Ukrainians were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March 2026 for allegedly providing weapons and drone-warfare training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

CJP Leaders Appear Before Magistrate For Surety Verification

Meanwhile, CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate on Friday for verification of their sureties following their judicial custody.

After appearing before the magistrate, Ranka said the movement would continue regardless of whether the party's leaders were in jail or outside.

"There was a verification process for our sureties. Everything went well, and we have been given a new date sometime in the third week of November," Ranka said.

Strong leader vaala feel ana chahiye bas… https://t.co/DcCRow3vql — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 23, 2026

"The movement will continue. We are not leaders; we are custodians of this platform that the people of this country have given us, and we are just trying to do our best. The movement will continue whether we are in jail or outside, We have learnt a lot about ourselves and how the regime operates. We will, of course, change and evolve as necessary," he added.

Ranka and Das were released from judicial custody after the Special Executive Magistrate's court accepted their personal and surety bonds and recorded their written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law.