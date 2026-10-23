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English NewsNewsCJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Questions Centre After Court Allows Matthew VanDyke To Travel To US

CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Questions Centre After Court Allows Matthew VanDyke To Travel To US

A Delhi court on Friday permitted VanDyke to travel to the United States and extended permission for six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside India until February 24.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP leader criticized mercenary VanDyke's travel to US.
  • Delhi court allowed VanDyke US travel, extended Ukrainian stay.
  • VanDyke and Ukrainians faced NIA arrest for Myanmar training.
  • CJP leaders verified sureties, affirmed their movement continues.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday criticised the Centre after a Delhi court allowed American mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke to travel to the United States. He linked the decision to the deployment of security forces in Delhi to prevent protests, alleging that forces had been moved away from border areas amid tensions with China.

"There are two big news update from today Mathew Vandyke the American mercenary who was training terrorists in Myanmar was allowed to go to US by the court. And why wouldn't he be we was "just" training terrorists and not waving the Tiranga. Another update is that our forces have said that it is tough to fight China. And why wouldn't it be when the Modi government has taken forces out of border areas and deployed them in Delhi so that no one can protest in Delhi," Dipke said in a video posted on X.

Delhi Court Allows VanDyke To Travel To US

A Delhi court on Friday permitted VanDyke to travel to the United States and extended permission for six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside India until February 24.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order while hearing applications filed by the seven foreign nationals.

VanDyke and the six Ukrainians were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March 2026 for allegedly providing weapons and drone-warfare training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

CJP Leaders Appear Before Magistrate For Surety Verification

Meanwhile, CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate on Friday for verification of their sureties following their judicial custody.

After appearing before the magistrate, Ranka said the movement would continue regardless of whether the party's leaders were in jail or outside.

"There was a verification process for our sureties. Everything went well, and we have been given a new date sometime in the third week of November," Ranka said.

"The movement will continue. We are not leaders; we are custodians of this platform that the people of this country have given us, and we are just trying to do our best. The movement will continue whether we are in jail or outside, We have learnt a lot about ourselves and how the regime operates. We will, of course, change and evolve as necessary," he added.

Ranka and Das were released from judicial custody after the Special Executive Magistrate's court accepted their personal and surety bonds and recorded their written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law.

Frequently Asked Questions

What decision did a Delhi court make regarding American mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke?

A Delhi court allowed Matthew Aaron VanDyke to travel to the United States. He had been arrested for allegedly training terrorists and providing drone-warfare training in Myanmar.

Why were Matthew Aaron VanDyke and the Ukrainian nationals arrested?

They were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March 2026. The charge was allegedly providing weapons and drone-warfare training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

How did CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke react to the court's decision regarding VanDyke?

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke criticized the Centre for allowing VanDyke to travel. He linked it to forces deployed in Delhi for protests, alleging they were moved from border areas, impacting India's defense against China.

What happened with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das?

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate for surety verification. They were released from judicial custody after their personal and surety bonds were accepted by the court.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
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CJP Matthew VanDyke Abhijeet Dipke Questions Centre Court Allows Matthew VanDyke To Travel To US
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