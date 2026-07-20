Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk continues hunger strike after police brutality witnessed.

CJP cancelled Parliament march citing alleged police excess force.

Protesters reported injuries, including minors; agitation moved to Jantar Mantar.

Leaders affirm movement will strengthen, spreading across the country.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed Wangchuk had planned to end his fast on Monday but reversed the decision after witnessing the police action against demonstrators.

"Sonam Sir has said that after witnessing the police's actions today, the brutality with which the police treated people who were protesting peacefully... he has decided to continue his hunger strike instead of ending it today," Dipke said.

He added that Wangchuk had been fasting for 23 days and expressed concern over his health.

"He was supposed to end his hunger strike today... But today, he is not ending his fast. His life is at risk. If something happens to Sonam Sir tomorrow, who will be held responsible?" Dipke said.

CJP Calls Off Parliament March

Dipke said the party had withdrawn its march to Parliament to prevent further injuries to protesters. He accused Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters and said the party decided to call off its march to Parliament to prevent further injuries.

"The police has been absolutely brutal. They have broken the scalp of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer. The officer even tried to grab the hair of Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Mrs Gitanjali Wangchuk. They also tried to lathi-charge her and drag her out of the tempo," Dipke alleged.

'Children Were Beaten And Subjected To Brutality'

Explaining the decision to suspend the march, he claimed several protesters, including minors, had been injured during the police action.

"We have called off our Parliament march. The children who were beaten and subjected to brutality... Delhi Police fractured the heads of 12-year-old girls. Near the barricades, I saw police personnel grabbing girls by their necks. A girl told me the police tore her clothes and, after taking her into detention, placed a foot on her chest," he alleged.

According to Dipke, the protest has now shifted back to Jantar Mantar, where the agitation will continue.

"The brutal repression of the youth shows the government is not happy with just taking 20 NEET students' lives. We believe more protesters could have been seriously harmed had we continued towards Parliament. That's why we are back at Jantar Mantar, where our peaceful protest continues," he said.

'Movement Will Continue': Gitanjali Angmo

Speaking at the protest site, Gitanjali Angmo said the police action would not weaken the movement.

"Lathi-charge won't weaken students' morale but will strengthen it. The movement will spread across the country, and the Jantar Mantar protest will continue," she said.

Calling the protest march a "huge success", Angmo said it had awakened national consciousness on issues relating to education and added that she did not trust the government until the protesters' demands were met.

She claimed the movement had drawn support from across the country and alleged that the government attempted to restrict public participation by shutting metro services and limiting transport, while also accusing authorities of using force and misinformation to control the situation.